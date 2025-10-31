Motorola Moto X70 Air – slim smartphone with IP69 protection31.10.25
Motorola unveiled the ultra-thin Moto X70 Air smartphone, the first model in its new Air series, which emphasizes minimalist design and high performance.
The device stands out for its combination of compactness and ruggedness: IP68 and IP69 certified, as well as MIL-STD-810H compliance. At 5.99 mm thick and weighing 159 grams, it’s positioned as one of the thinnest smartphones designed for rugged use.
Moto X70 Air Specifications
The Moto X70 Air features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2712 x 1220 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits, ensuring crisp images even in bright conditions. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and the body is made of aluminum alloy.
The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset with an Adreno 722 GPU. Configurations include 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Power is provided by a 4800mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging. The software is based on Android 16. Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB-C 3.1 port are included.
Moto X70 Air Cameras
The camera system includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. The front camera also has a resolution of 50 MP and can record video in 4K. Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and Dolby Atmos audio technology are supported.
The smartphone is now available for pre-order in China, priced at $365 for the 12/256 GB version and $410 for the 12/512 GB version. The model is expected to be released internationally under the name Motorola Edge 70, and its release is scheduled for November 5, 2025.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
The Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41, while a gaming laptop, offers plenty of features for everyday and work tasks. This well-balanced solution features a larger 17.3-inch display, making it a more than just a gaming machine. Let’s take a closer look.
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Motorola Moto X70 Air – slim smartphone with IP69 protection Motorola smartphone
Moto X70 Air features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2712×1220 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Elon Musk launches Grokipedia. It partially copies Wikipedia artificial intelligence Elon Musk internet
Elon Musk and his company xAI announced the launch of the first beta version of Grokipedia, a project positioned as an alternative to Wikipedia with an enhanced role of artificial intelligence.
Motorola Moto X70 Air – slim smartphone with IP69 protection
Elon Musk launches Grokipedia. It partially copies Wikipedia
You can now order McDonald’s in advance from your smartphone
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold – triple folded smartphone announced
LG releases first 6K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 interface
Instagram add viewing history feature for Reels
New chips, old branding. AMD releases Ryzen 100 and 10 processors
Garmin D2 Air X15 smartwatch for pilots has 10 days autonomy
Budget robot vacuum cleaners send detailed 3D maps of apartments and houses to China
The Twitter.com domain is going away. Only x.com will remain
Battlefield 6: RedSec is out – free-to-play Battle Royale game