Motorola Moto X70 Air – slim smartphone with IP69 protection

Motorola unveiled the ultra-thin Moto X70 Air smartphone, the first model in its new Air series, which emphasizes minimalist design and high performance.

The device stands out for its combination of compactness and ruggedness: IP68 and IP69 certified, as well as MIL-STD-810H compliance. At 5.99 mm thick and weighing 159 grams, it’s positioned as one of the thinnest smartphones designed for rugged use.

Moto X70 Air Specifications

The Moto X70 Air features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2712 x 1220 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits, ensuring crisp images even in bright conditions. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and the body is made of aluminum alloy.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset with an Adreno 722 GPU. Configurations include 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Power is provided by a 4800mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging. The software is based on Android 16. Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB-C 3.1 port are included.

Moto X70 Air Cameras

The camera system includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. The front camera also has a resolution of 50 MP and can record video in 4K. Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and Dolby Atmos audio technology are supported.

The smartphone is now available for pre-order in China, priced at $365 for the 12/256 GB version and $410 for the 12/512 GB version. The model is expected to be released internationally under the name Motorola Edge 70, and its release is scheduled for November 5, 2025.