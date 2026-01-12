Motorola Moto Tag 2 – tracker with 600 hours of battery life

At CES 2026, Motorola introduced a new generation of its smart tracker Moto Tag 2, which has entered the expanding Moto Things ecosystem. The updated model has received more accurate positioning tools, increased battery life and improved case protection.

Moto Tag 2 is powered by a standard CR2032 battery and, according to the manufacturer, is able to operate for up to 600 days without replacing the battery. Thanks to this, the device is one of the most autonomous trackers in its class.

The key technical innovation was support for UWB (Ultra Wideband) technology, which allows you to determine the direction and distance to the tag with high accuracy. Bluetooth Channel Sounding is also used, which improves the search for objects indoors, including in situations where the tracker is behind walls or other obstacles.

The device is fully integrated with Android Find Hub, which provides a fast and secure search for lost items within the Android ecosystem. The updated case has become more compact and durable, has received protection according to the IP68 standard, which increases resistance to water and dust. The built-in speaker makes it easier to detect the tracker at close range. The functions of remote triggering of the smartphone camera shutter and phone search are also supported.

At the CES stand, Motorola showed the Moto Tag 2 in the Pantone Laurel Oak and Pantone Arabesque color options. The smart tracker will go on sale later in 2026, and the recommended price will be 35 euros.