 

Motorola introduces budget smartphone Moto G Power (2026)

19.12.25

Moto G Power (2026)

 

Motorola has introduced the Moto G Power (2026) smartphone, focused on autonomy, reliability and everyday practicality. In the new generation, the manufacturer has strengthened the protection of the case from external influences, while maintaining the usual price-performance ratio for the series.

 

The device is equipped with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of up to 1000 nits, covered with Gorilla Glass 7i. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip is responsible for performance in conjunction with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in memory, which is enough for everyday usage scenarios. The 50 MP main camera with optical stabilization is complemented by an ultra-wide 8 MP module, and the front camera has a resolution of 32 MP.

 

The key element is a 5200 mAh battery with support for 30 W TurboPower charging. The case is certified according to IP68/IP69 and MIL-STD-810H standards, which provides protection against water, dust and mechanical impacts. The smartphone runs on Android 16, is equipped with stereo speakers and will be available in Evening Blue and Pure Cashmere colors.

 

Sales of the Moto G Power (2026) will start on January 8, 2026 in the USA at a price of $ 299.99 and in Canada for CAD 449.99, and later the model is planned to be released in other markets.


