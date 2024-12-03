Motorola has begun testing the beta version of Moto AI artificial intelligence03.12.24
Motorola has unveiled its first artificial intelligence features called Moto AI, and has also launched a global beta program for a number of its devices. Key features of Moto AI include:
- Catch Me Up — creates a summary of missed messages, allowing you to quickly review key information.
- Pay Attention — records conversations, transcribes them, and creates short summaries.
- Remember This — captures real-time events or content on the screen, then provides context and additional details using large language models (LLM).
The program is available for Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Razr+, Razr 50, Razr, and Edge 50 Ultra. Users can register via the company’s official website or wait for a corresponding notification on their device.
OpenAI continues to develop its technologies, strengthening its position in the artificial intelligence market and striving to compete with giants such as Google. According to the Information portal, the company is actively considering the possibility of creating its own web browser, into which the ChatGPT AI assistant will be integrated. To implement this idea, OpenAI has already held talks with large developers and companies, including Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite and Priceline.
This step may be a continuation of OpenAI’s strategy to expand the capabilities of ChatGPT, including the recent addition of its own search engine to the assistant’s functionality. Its own browser with AI integration will not only increase competition with Google, but also provide users with a unique experience related to the capabilities of artificial intelligence in everyday work on the Internet.
In addition, OpenAI is in talks with Samsung, which is one of Google’s largest partners. This dialogue may signal the company’s attempts to strengthen its position in the mobile technology market. OpenAI has previously established a successful partnership with Apple, which led to the launch of the Apple Intelligence Platform on new iPhone models. Such initiatives demonstrate the company’s ambitious approach to implementing its solutions across platforms and devices.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Oppo is shaping up to have a pretty diverse portfolio of Bluetooth headphones. Let’s take a look at what the new affordable Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones have to offer.
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Motorola has begun testing the beta version of Moto AI artificial intelligence artificial intelligence development Motorola
Motorola has introduced the first artificial intelligence features called Moto AI, and also launched a global beta program for a number of its devices
Philips Evnia 34-inch curved gaming monitor with RGB backlighting monitor Philips
Philips has introduced the new Evnia 34M2C5501A gaming monitor with a 34-inch curved screen and UltraWide Quad HD (3440x1440p) resolution. The device has a refresh rate of 180 Hz, a response time of 1 ms and support for AMD FreeSync
Philips Evnia 34-inch curved gaming monitor with RGB backlighting
The iPhone’s sneaker emoji has become a reality
Oppo Pad 3 tablet features 144Hz display and Dimensity 8350 chipset
Sony PlayStation 2 remains the most popular gaming console in history – 160 million units sold
The LG UltraGear 32GS75QN-B gaming monitor with 1440p resolution has a refresh rate of 200 Hz
Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 (2025) tablet with 2.8K 144Hz display is equipped with a 10100mAh battery
Another cash cow? OpenAI will pay taxes in Ukraine
IDC: Smartphone sales will grow in 2024 after two years of decline
BMW Releases M3 GTR inspired by NFS Most Wanted