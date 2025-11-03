Motorola Edge 70 is thin smartphone with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and good battery life03.11.25
Motorola has officially unveiled its new Edge 70 smartphone, a global version of the X70 Air, previously available only in China. The device has already appeared on Motorola’s European websites, specifically in Poland and Germany, effectively confirming the start of its international sales.
Design and Display
The key feature of the Motorola Edge 70 is its ultra-slim design – it’s only 6 mm thick and weighs 159 g, 20 g lighter than its predecessor, the Edge 60. Given these dimensions, it’s one of the thinnest smartphones in the world. The device measures 160 mm in height and 74 mm in width.
The smartphone features a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is Pantone-certified, guaranteeing high color accuracy and balanced tone reproduction.
Case Materials
The Motorola Edge 70 is available in three signature Pantone colors: Gadget Gray, Lilly Pad, and Bronze Green. The back panel is made of nylon with a pleasant texture, the frame is made of aircraft-grade aluminum, and the front is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone meets the military standard MIL-STD 810H, demonstrating increased resistance to external influences.
Performance and Battery Life
The new device is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, complemented by 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Despite its minimal thickness, the smartphone boasts a 4800 mAh battery, which is larger than some competitors in this size.
Motorola claims the device provides up to 29 hours of video playback, 66 hours of music playback, 8 hours of 4K recording, and 10 hours of active social media use. European Energy Efficiency Certification confirms the overall battery life at approximately 50 hours.
The smartphone supports 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It runs Android 16 with Motorola’s proprietary interface.
Cameras
The main camera consists of two modules:
- 50 MP (f/1.8, 24 mm) – main sensor;
- 50 MP (f/2.0, 12 mm) – ultra-wide-angle lens.
The front camera also has a 50 MP sensor, emphasizing the device’s focus on high-quality mobile photography.
Price and Configuration
The Motorola Edge 70 is available in a single 12GB + 512GB configuration for €800. Buyers can choose from a free gift: a Moto Tag, Moto Buds Loop, a Moto Watch Fit, or a TurboPower 68W charger.
The release of the Edge 70 marks Motorola’s commitment to strengthening its position in the premium smartphone segment, offering a device that combines elegant design and high performance.
