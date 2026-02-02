 

Moto G77 and Moto G67 are mid-range smartphones with 120Hz AMOLED displays and 108MP cameras

02.02.26

Moto G77 Moto G67

 

Motorola has officially announced two new mid-range smartphones – the Moto G77 and Moto G67. Both models have a lot in common, but the older version has a more productive processor and a better camera.

 

Display and design

 

Both the Moto G77 and Moto G67 are equipped with 6.8-inch AMOLED displays with FHD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. The screens are covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and have a cutout for the 32-megapixel front camera. Both smartphones also have an under-screen fingerprint scanner.

 

Battery and case protection

 

The smartphones are equipped with a 5200 mAh battery with support for 30 W fast charging. The built-in memory is 128 GB with the ability to expand using microSD cards. The device cases are protected from dust and splashes of water according to the IP64 standard.

 

Performance and memory

 

The key difference between the models is the hardware platform. The Moto G77 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, while the Moto G67 has a less powerful Dimensity 6300 and only 4GB of RAM.

Moto G77 Moto G67

Cameras

 

Smartphones and photo capabilities differ. The Moto G77 features a 108MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture and 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, as well as an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The Moto G67 has a 50MP main camera and a similar 8MP ultra-wide-angle module.

 

Software and pricing

 

Both smartphones run Android 16 and will receive four years of system updates, with the Moto G77 getting six months longer support. The Moto G77 costs €300, while the lower-end Moto G67 is priced at €260.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
477
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.02.26
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
views
2
comments 0
Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
02.02.26 | 11.01
Moto G77 and Moto G67 are mid-range smartphones with 120Hz AMOLED displays and 108MP cameras  
Moto G77 Moto G67

Motorola has officially announced two new mid-range smartphones – the Moto G77 and Moto G67. Both models have a lot in common, but the older version has a more powerful processor and a better camera.

02.02.26 | 06.58
Kyivstar plans to buy Tabletki.ua service  
kyivstar logo

After several attempts, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine granted permission to Kyivstar PJSC to gain control over the owner of the Tabletki.ua service