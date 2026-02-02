Moto G77 and Moto G67 are mid-range smartphones with 120Hz AMOLED displays and 108MP cameras  

Moto G77 and Moto G67 are mid-range smartphones with 120Hz AMOLED displays and 108MP cameras02.02.26
Motorola has officially announced two new mid-range smartphones – the Moto G77 and Moto G67. Both models have a lot in common, but the older version has a more productive processor and a better camera.
Display and design
Both the Moto G77 and Moto G67 are equipped with 6.8-inch AMOLED displays with FHD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. The screens are covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and have a cutout for the 32-megapixel front camera. Both smartphones also have an under-screen fingerprint scanner.
Battery and case protection
The smartphones are equipped with a 5200 mAh battery with support for 30 W fast charging. The built-in memory is 128 GB with the ability to expand using microSD cards. The device cases are protected from dust and splashes of water according to the IP64 standard.
Performance and memory
The key difference between the models is the hardware platform. The Moto G77 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, while the Moto G67 has a less powerful Dimensity 6300 and only 4GB of RAM.
Cameras
Smartphones and photo capabilities differ. The Moto G77 features a 108MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture and 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, as well as an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The Moto G67 has a 50MP main camera and a similar 8MP ultra-wide-angle module.
Software and pricing
Both smartphones run Android 16 and will receive four years of system updates, with the Moto G77 getting six months longer support. The Moto G77 costs €300, while the lower-end Moto G67 is priced at €260.
