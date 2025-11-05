Moto G 67 Power – rugged smartphone with a larger battery

Motorola is preparing for a new launch: following the release of its slim flagship, the Edge 70, the company will unveil a model with maximum battery life. Called the Moto G67 Power, the new device will be the brand’s first smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery, providing up to 58 hours of battery life.

Key Specifications

Motorola has already revealed key specifications of the device on social media. The Moto G67 Power features:

6.72-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz;

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of storage;

support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and other navigation systems;

30 W fast charging.

Cameras look quite impressive: the main 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor supports improved night shooting, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle module and a secondary 2-in-1 Flicker camera. All main cameras, including the front one, can record 4K video.

Software and Security

Smartphone will run Android 15, with the ability to be updated later. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, and the body is IP64-rated and meets the MIL-STD-810H military standard.

Design and Versions

Larger battery has increased the device’s thickness to 8.6 mm (compared to the Edge 70’s 5.99 mm). The device will be available in several colors created in collaboration with Pantone: Cilantro, Parachute Purple, and Blue Curacao.

Official unveiling of the Moto G67 Power will take place on November 5th. This smartphone is a great choice for those who value truly long battery life without the need to constantly carry a charger, rather than a slim design.