Moto G 2026 – smartphone with good selfie camera for $200

Motorola has updated its popular Moto G smartphone series, introducing two models at once – the Moto G Play and the Moto G 2026. The first is aimed at users who value simplicity, while the second is the successor to the previous Moto G 2025, offering several technical updates.

Moto G 2026 specifications

Externally, the Moto G 2026 has practically not changed. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720p and a refresh rate of 120 Hz – the same as its predecessor.

Inside, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip (6 nm process technology) with two Cortex-A76 cores and six Cortex-A55, supplemented by a Mali-G57 MP2 graphics module, is also used without any fundamental changes. The RAM is 4 GB, and RAM Boost technology allows you to expand it virtually to 12 GB. The built-in 128 GB storage can be supplemented with a microSD card up to 1 TB.

The battery has become slightly larger – 5200 mAh, which is 200 mAh more than in the previous model. Wired charging with a power of 30 W is supported, but without wireless charging settings.

Moto G 2026 cameras

The main camera has remained unchanged – 50 megapixels (f / 1.8), next to it is a 2-megapixel macro lens. The most noticeable update affected the front camera: its resolution has increased from 16 MP to 32 MP, which should provide clearer selfies in good lighting, even despite the same f / 2.4 aperture.

The smartphone runs on Android 16 out of the box, while its predecessor came with Android 15. Motorola promises two major OS updates, meaning support will last at least until Android 18.

The Moto G 2026 will go on sale on December 11 for $199.99. For comparison, the Moto G 2025 can still be found on Amazon for $174.99, so the new device has risen in price by $25, offering an improved front-facing camera, a fresh version of Android, and a slightly larger battery.