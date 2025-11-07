Moto G 2026 – smartphone with good selfie camera for $20007.11.25
Motorola has updated its popular Moto G smartphone series, introducing two models at once – the Moto G Play and the Moto G 2026. The first is aimed at users who value simplicity, while the second is the successor to the previous Moto G 2025, offering several technical updates.
Moto G 2026 specifications
Externally, the Moto G 2026 has practically not changed. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720p and a refresh rate of 120 Hz – the same as its predecessor.
Inside, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip (6 nm process technology) with two Cortex-A76 cores and six Cortex-A55, supplemented by a Mali-G57 MP2 graphics module, is also used without any fundamental changes. The RAM is 4 GB, and RAM Boost technology allows you to expand it virtually to 12 GB. The built-in 128 GB storage can be supplemented with a microSD card up to 1 TB.
The battery has become slightly larger – 5200 mAh, which is 200 mAh more than in the previous model. Wired charging with a power of 30 W is supported, but without wireless charging settings.
Moto G 2026 cameras
The main camera has remained unchanged – 50 megapixels (f / 1.8), next to it is a 2-megapixel macro lens. The most noticeable update affected the front camera: its resolution has increased from 16 MP to 32 MP, which should provide clearer selfies in good lighting, even despite the same f / 2.4 aperture.
The smartphone runs on Android 16 out of the box, while its predecessor came with Android 15. Motorola promises two major OS updates, meaning support will last at least until Android 18.
The Moto G 2026 will go on sale on December 11 for $199.99. For comparison, the Moto G 2025 can still be found on Amazon for $174.99, so the new device has risen in price by $25, offering an improved front-facing camera, a fresh version of Android, and a slightly larger battery.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra comparison: Who is more powerful?
A real competition has traditionally unfolded between the flagship smartphones of Apple and Samsung. Both have high-quality screens, powerful processors and a set of camera modules for a variety of scenarios. Let’s talk about the main features of the fierce competitors
Top tablets for gaming, studying and working
Best gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50
Comparison of compact flagship smartphones. Whose better?
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Moto G 2026 – smartphone with good selfie camera for $200 Motorola smartphone
The Moto G 2026 features a 6.7-inch IPS display with 720p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate
Apple plans to release a budget MacBook in 2026 Apple laptop
A cheap MacBook could be an alternative for users who currently use an iPad with a keyboard as a laptop replacement
Moto G 2026 – smartphone with good selfie camera for $200
Apple plans to release a budget MacBook in 2026
Another deal worth billions. OpenAI has struck a deal with Amazon
MSI PC Trident AS with Intel Core Ultra 7, RTX 5060 Ti and 32 GB RAM costs almost $2k
Microsoft lacks power to power all its AI systems
The Verkhovna Rada supported a bill that would increase internet speeds in Ukraine.
Moto G 67 Power – rugged smartphone with a larger battery
Google Translate will get fast and accurate modes
Sapphire launches its first Edge AI mini PC with AMD Ryzen AI 300
Bigme HiBreak S smartphone with E Ink screen costs $280
Google Maps will get a battery saving mode
US gov wants to ban TP-Link due to connection with China government
Google Chrome browser will blocked sites without HTTPS
DJI Neo 2 mini drone gets lidar and 4K video support