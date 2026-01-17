Most popular Wikipedia articles in 2025   

Most popular Wikipedia articles in 202517.01.26
In 2025, users of the Ukrainian Wikipedia were actively interested in materials about Ukraine and Kyiv, searched for information about famous politicians and public figures, and also regularly turned to articles related to the school curriculum. This is stated in the report of the public organization “Wikimedia Ukraine”.
Leaders by number of views
The most popular article in the Ukrainian section of Wikipedia in 2025 was the Ukraine page, which was viewed over 765 thousand times during the year. The second and third positions in terms of attendance were shared by materials about Kyiv and about the murdered Ukrainian politician Andriy Parubiy – each of them collected about half a million views.
The top five also included articles about Donald Trump and Taras Shevchenko. Other modern Ukrainians were also in the top ten, including boxer Oleksandr Usyk, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, singer Stepan Giga, and President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Interest in the war and the defense forces
A significant portion of views was traditionally collected by materials dedicated to the Russian-Ukrainian war and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Among them, the article about the 3rd Assault Brigade attracted the most attention of readers, which was viewed 264 thousand times. Slightly less interest was received by pages about the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Azov brigade, which were also among the most read in this thematic category.
Series, films, and news topics
Among entertainment content, Ukrainians most often turned to articles about series. The leaders were the American project “Amazing Wonders” and the Ukrainian series “Catch Kaidash”. The most popular film of the year on the Ukrainian Wikipedia was the film You are Space.
Readers also actively viewed materials related to current news. In particular, the page about Greenland unexpectedly entered the top ten most popular articles about cities and countries. Traditionally, there were also surges of interest in articles about people who died during the year.
What does this rating reflect
According to Mykola Kozlenko, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the NGO Wikimedia Ukraine and administrator of the Ukrainian Wikipedia, the list of the most popular articles well illustrates the public interests of Ukrainians. Users often search for information about high-profile events, such as the murder of Andriy Parubiy or the death of Stepan Giga, are interested in the appointments of new political figures, the sporting achievements of Oleksandr Usyk, or the combat successes of individual units and commanders.
He also noted that although interest in topics from the school curriculum has decreased somewhat, probably due to the spread of artificial intelligence tools, a number of articles remain consistently popular. Among them are materials about Ukraine, Taras Shevchenko, sexuality, and military ranks. In 2025, unexpected trends also appeared: for example, an article about the Third World War for the first time surpassed materials about the First and Second World Wars in popularity.
Common context
For comparison, in 2024, the articles about Oleksandr Syrsky, Oleksandr Usyk, and Taras Shevchenko had the most views on the Ukrainian Wikipedia. According to the Wikimedia Foundation, the encyclopedia’s overall traffic is gradually decreasing. The main reasons are the active spread of generative artificial intelligence and changing information search habits. Search engines are increasingly providing ready-made answers in the form of AI summaries, and a younger audience is increasingly turning to short video formats on social networks.
In 2025, users of the Ukrainian Wikipedia were actively interested in materials about Ukraine and Kyiv, searched for information about famous politicians and public figures, and also regularly consulted articles related to the school curriculum.
