Montblanc E Ink Digital Paper – electronic notebook on E Ink for $905

The transition from a classic notebook and pen to digital gadgets for taking notes requires investment in itself. But the luxury writing instrument brand Montblanc decided to set a special bar by introducing its own electronic tablet for taking notes, Digital Paper. The device was developed for three years in collaboration with the design studio Akqa. The company calls the novelty “a digital space for writing, sketching and taking notes, allowing you to focus on the process.”

The basis of the gadget is a monochrome E Ink panel, covered with glass and placed in an aluminum case. The kit includes a stylus, made in the style of Montblanc premium liners. It supports tactile feedback, 4000 levels of pressure sensitivity, replaceable tips and wireless charging. The pen can be fixed with a magnet in the recess on the front panel. Connection is via Bluetooth 5.4, but this module is not used for audio – instead, the company offers a mobile application for synchronizing notes.

The device features dual-band Wi-Fi, 64 GB of built-in memory and a set of software templates: from a diary to a travel journal and storyboards for creative projects. A 3740 mAh battery with USB-C charging is responsible for power, but the manufacturer does not specify the autonomy. The weight of the tablet is 436 g, the stylus is another 17 g. The dimensions are 222×191×4.9 mm, which corresponds to a screen format of about 10.3 inches.

The cost of Montblanc Digital Paper is $905, three color options for the case are offered. For Montblanc, this is not the first experience with digital solutions. Previously, the company offered the Augmented Paper system, which worked in conjunction with applications, and also released the Summit, Summit 2, and Summit 3 smart watches. However, Digital Paper became the brand’s first full-fledged ePaper device, which focuses not so much on innovation as on the status and prestige of the owner.