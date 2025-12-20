Modern Mercedes-Benz Unimog get 7.7-liter V6  

Modern Mercedes-Benz Unimog get 7.7-liter V620.12.25
The Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks division has presented a special anniversary version of the legendary Unimog, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the model. The project was created in collaboration with Hellgeth Engineering and demonstrates an extraordinary combination of maximum comfort with the traditional Unimog cross-country ability.
The concept is based on the Unimog U 4023 with portal axles, a sturdy frame and a full set of differential locks. The main technical change was the replacement of the standard 5.1-liter diesel engine with a 7.7-liter inline six-cylinder OM 936 engine, the power of which increased to 300 hp instead of 231 hp in the basic version
What does the modern Mercedes-Benz Unimog have
Externally, the car is easily recognizable by the redesigned radiator grille, bumpers and sills, as well as special rear body panels. The anniversary Unimog is painted in matte gray, it received 20-inch wheel rims with beadlocks and an original set of LED optics. Traditional mirrors have been replaced by the MirrorCam system, which facilitates maneuvering both off-road and in dense urban areas.
The interior of the four-seater cab is radically different from the usual utilitarian Unimog. High-quality leather, contrasting stitching, atmospheric LED lighting and leather mats are used here. The developers note that this is a deliberate experiment with a combination of a heavy off-road chassis and decoration, more typical of premium Mercedes-Benz passenger cars.
The Unimog was originally created as a universal agricultural machine in post-war Germany, and serial production under the Mercedes brand began in 1951. The prototype is the only one of its kind: it will be handed over to the customer for operational tests. Based on their results, the company will decide whether it makes sense to launch a serial direction of more luxurious modifications of the iconic Unimog.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Modern Mercedes-Benz Unimog get 7.7-liter V6 car Mercedes-Benz
The concept is based on the Mercedes-Benz Unimog U 4023 with portal axles, a robust frame and a full set of differential locks. The main technical change was the replacement of the standard 5.1-liter diesel engine
Honor почне випускати ігрові смартфони games Honor smartphone
За швидкодію відповідають флагманські платформи Qualcomm: Honor Win побудований на Snapdragon 8 Elite, а Honor Win Pro – на новітньому Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Modern Mercedes-Benz Unimog get 7.7-liter V6
Honor почне випускати ігрові смартфони
Motorola introduces budget smartphone Moto G Power (2026)
Ukraine has release 112 application for emergency calls
LG introduces Micro RGB evo TVs
YouTube will be completely blocked in russia
EU will not ban internal combustion engine cars after 2035
Meta removes Facebook Messenger app for Windows and Mac
Rogbid Enduro – smartwatch with large 1100 mAh battery and $30 price
Over 19,000 games were released on Steam in 2025, half of which players didn’t even notice
Vivo S50 smartphone has Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 6500 mAh battery