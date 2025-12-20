 

Modern Mercedes-Benz Unimog get 7.7-liter V6

20.12.25

Mercedes-Benz Unimog

 

The Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks division has presented a special anniversary version of the legendary Unimog, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the model. The project was created in collaboration with Hellgeth Engineering and demonstrates an extraordinary combination of maximum comfort with the traditional Unimog cross-country ability.

 

The concept is based on the Unimog U 4023 with portal axles, a sturdy frame and a full set of differential locks. The main technical change was the replacement of the standard 5.1-liter diesel engine with a 7.7-liter inline six-cylinder OM 936 engine, the power of which increased to 300 hp instead of 231 hp in the basic version

 

What does the modern Mercedes-Benz Unimog have

 

Mercedes-Benz Unimog

 

Externally, the car is easily recognizable by the redesigned radiator grille, bumpers and sills, as well as special rear body panels. The anniversary Unimog is painted in matte gray, it received 20-inch wheel rims with beadlocks and an original set of LED optics. Traditional mirrors have been replaced by the MirrorCam system, which facilitates maneuvering both off-road and in dense urban areas.

 

The interior of the four-seater cab is radically different from the usual utilitarian Unimog. High-quality leather, contrasting stitching, atmospheric LED lighting and leather mats are used here. The developers note that this is a deliberate experiment with a combination of a heavy off-road chassis and decoration, more typical of premium Mercedes-Benz passenger cars.

 

Mercedes-Benz Unimog

 

The Unimog was originally created as a universal agricultural machine in post-war Germany, and serial production under the Mercedes brand began in 1951. The prototype is the only one of its kind: it will be handed over to the customer for operational tests. Based on their results, the company will decide whether it makes sense to launch a serial direction of more luxurious modifications of the iconic Unimog.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
232
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

16.12.25
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
views
5
comments 0
best devices 2025

The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.


NewsNews
20.12.25 | 16.41
Modern Mercedes-Benz Unimog get 7.7-liter V6  
Mercedes-Benz Unimog

The concept is based on the Mercedes-Benz Unimog U 4023 with portal axles, a robust frame and a full set of differential locks. The main technical change was the replacement of the standard 5.1-liter diesel engine

20.12.25 | 08.33
Honor почне випускати ігрові смартфони   
Honor Win

За швидкодію відповідають флагманські платформи Qualcomm: Honor Win побудований на Snapdragon 8 Elite, а Honor Win Pro – на новітньому Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5