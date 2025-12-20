Modern Mercedes-Benz Unimog get 7.7-liter V6

The Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks division has presented a special anniversary version of the legendary Unimog, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the model. The project was created in collaboration with Hellgeth Engineering and demonstrates an extraordinary combination of maximum comfort with the traditional Unimog cross-country ability.

The concept is based on the Unimog U 4023 with portal axles, a sturdy frame and a full set of differential locks. The main technical change was the replacement of the standard 5.1-liter diesel engine with a 7.7-liter inline six-cylinder OM 936 engine, the power of which increased to 300 hp instead of 231 hp in the basic version

What does the modern Mercedes-Benz Unimog have

Externally, the car is easily recognizable by the redesigned radiator grille, bumpers and sills, as well as special rear body panels. The anniversary Unimog is painted in matte gray, it received 20-inch wheel rims with beadlocks and an original set of LED optics. Traditional mirrors have been replaced by the MirrorCam system, which facilitates maneuvering both off-road and in dense urban areas.

The interior of the four-seater cab is radically different from the usual utilitarian Unimog. High-quality leather, contrasting stitching, atmospheric LED lighting and leather mats are used here. The developers note that this is a deliberate experiment with a combination of a heavy off-road chassis and decoration, more typical of premium Mercedes-Benz passenger cars.

The Unimog was originally created as a universal agricultural machine in post-war Germany, and serial production under the Mercedes brand began in 1951. The prototype is the only one of its kind: it will be handed over to the customer for operational tests. Based on their results, the company will decide whether it makes sense to launch a serial direction of more luxurious modifications of the iconic Unimog.