Miniature functional replica of the legendary Apple Macintosh computer

The legendary Macintosh played an important role in the development of personal computers and will forever remain in the memory of those who used it at one time.

An unusual working copy of the Macintosh in miniature format has appeared in the British store 1-Bit Rainbow, which specializes in spare parts and accessories for old Apple computers.

The mini-Macintosh is only 2.4 inches tall and has a 2-inch screen. The device is built on the Raspberry Pi Pico, which is powerful enough to emulate a classic Macintosh. The Pico-mac-nano supports modern USB accessories, but the author warns that it is more of a souvenir than a fully functional retro computer, and does not guarantee stable operation. According to him, the buyer is not paying for the product, but for the materials, components and time invested in production.

The cost of the miniature Macintosh is 56 pounds, but the developer has also posted a complete drawing for 3D printing on GitHub, so anyone can assemble the device themselves.