Miniature functional replica of the legendary Apple Macintosh computer01.06.25
The legendary Macintosh played an important role in the development of personal computers and will forever remain in the memory of those who used it at one time.
An unusual working copy of the Macintosh in miniature format has appeared in the British store 1-Bit Rainbow, which specializes in spare parts and accessories for old Apple computers.
The mini-Macintosh is only 2.4 inches tall and has a 2-inch screen. The device is built on the Raspberry Pi Pico, which is powerful enough to emulate a classic Macintosh. The Pico-mac-nano supports modern USB accessories, but the author warns that it is more of a souvenir than a fully functional retro computer, and does not guarantee stable operation. According to him, the buyer is not paying for the product, but for the materials, components and time invested in production.
The cost of the miniature Macintosh is 56 pounds, but the developer has also posted a complete drawing for 3D printing on GitHub, so anyone can assemble the device themselves.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Logitech has released new gaming headphones G522 Lightspeed. The model has a full-size speaker enclosure, a detachable microphone, a backlight, and some voice recording tools.
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Miniature functional replica of the legendary Apple Macintosh computer 3D Apple computer print
The miniature Macintosh costs £56, but the developer has also posted the full 3D printing blueprint on GitHub
China stopped selling DJI Mavic drones to Ukraine, but increased exports to russia DJI drone events in Ukraine war
The President of Ukraine reported that Chinese drones, in particular the Mavic models, have become unavailable to the Ukrainian side and a number of European countries.
World’s first humanoid robot duel took place in China
MSI PinSafe Design – soldering motherboards without sharp spikes
Xiaomi YU7 – crossover with 690 hp and a range of up to 835 km
Vodafone Ukraine saves 12 MWh of energy every day thanks to AI
Apple buys two-person game development company
Fujifilm X half – digital camera in retro style body
Windows Update will update all programs on your computer
Grok AI Mask will be in Telegram this summer
Twopan Nano SSD has built-in fingerprint scanner
WhatsApp has been adapted for Apple iPad
Star Wars Battlefront II sets Steam record