Mini PC Asus ROG NUC 2025 with NVIDIA RTX 5080 and Intel Core Ultra 9 200HX

At CES 2025, Asus showed off the second generation of its ROG NUC mini PC, which is a significant step forward compared to the previous model. The new product is aimed at gamers and professional users, offering a compact form factor with powerful hardware. Processor options include Intel Core Ultra 9200HX and Core Ultra 7200HX (up to 24 cores).

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 for laptops with DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 support.

RAM: 16GB DDR5-6400MHz, expandable up to 96GB.

Storage: 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, upgradeable up to 2TB.

Networking: Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet.

Audio: Realtek ALC3251.

The new ROG NUC 2025 features a redesigned chassis:

Cooling: Three fans and a dual-evaporative cooling chamber provide efficient cooling processor, emitting up to 135 W of heat.

Dimensions : 282 × 188 × 56 mm (3 liter volume).

: 282 × 188 × 56 mm (3 liter volume). Weight : 3.12 kg.

: 3.12 kg. Upgradeability: The single-screw chassis allows easy access to components for replacement or upgrade.

The ROG NUC 2025 offers a choice of ports:

1 × USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C

2 × USB 3.2 10Gbps Type-A:

1 × Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (via DisplayPort 2.1)

4 × USB 3.2 10Gbps Type-A

2 × HDMI 2.1 FRL

2 × DisplayPort 2.1

1 × RJ45 LAN

1 × DC-in

1 × Kensington Lock

The ROG NUC 2025 is expected to cost at least $2,199, based on the prices of laptops with RTX 5080. Sales will start in the first quarter of 2025, the exact date has not yet been announced. ROG NUC 2025 is a powerful and compact solution for gamers and content creators, capable of handling resource-intensive tasks thanks to high-performance processors and next-generation graphics.