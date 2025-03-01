Microsoft will shut down Skype in May 2025

Microsoft will finally end its support in May of this year. Skype, launched in 2003, was acquired by Microsoft in 2011 for $8.5 billion. Despite its initial popularity, the service could not withstand competition from other platforms such as Zoom and WhatsApp. In recent years, Microsoft has focused on the development of Teams, especially in the corporate segment, which led to the decision to close Skype.

Skype users can log in to Microsoft Teams with their existing credentials, preserving their contacts and message history. It is recommended to export the necessary data from Skype before the closure date to avoid information loss

The standard version was discontinued in 2018, and after 6 years, the developers tried to revive the service for the Windows 11 operating system. Apparently, the idea was unsuccessful. Teams will replace Skype.