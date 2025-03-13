Microsoft will replace Remote Desktop with Windows App

Microsoft has announced that it will end support for the Remote Desktop app for Windows on May 27, 2025. After that date, users will no longer be able to use the app to connect to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box, and it will no longer be updated for everyone else.

Microsoft recommends switching to the new Windows App, released in 2024. It is available for Android, iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and Windows, offering advanced features such as multiple monitor support and dynamic resolution.

For those who use Remote Desktop to connect to remote desktops, Microsoft recommends temporarily switching to Remote Desktop Connection until a similar feature is available in the Windows App.