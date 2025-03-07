Microsoft update Copilot for Windows 1107.03.25
Microsoft has released a native Copilot app for macOS that gives you access to an AI assistant with the ability to create text, draw graphics, and upload images.
The app supports dark mode and a Command+Space shortcut, similar to Alt+Space in Windows. Copilot is currently available in the US, UK, and Canada, with more countries to come. The update also brings an iPad version that now supports split-screen mode.
iPhone and iPad users can sign in to Copilot with their Apple ID, and upload text and PDF files for analysis and summarization.
The launch of Copilot for macOS comes after Microsoft made Copilot Voice and Think Deeper free, removing the length limit on conversations with the AI.
Unlike the previous version, which was a web interface, the new version runs directly on the computer, providing a smoother experience. All the main features of the chatbot are preserved: users can interact with Copilot via text or voice mode, save conversation history and quickly launch the program using the Alt+Spacebar keys.
Microsoft also introduced a similar version of Copilot for Mac, which operates on the same principle, providing Apple users with a similar set of capabilities.
Microsoft has released a native Copilot application for macOS, which provides access to an AI assistant with the ability to create text, graphics, and upload images.
Microsoft update Copilot for Windows 11
Lenovo AI monitor automatically adjusts height on stand
