Microsoft update Copilot for Windows 11

Microsoft has released a native Copilot app for macOS that gives you access to an AI assistant with the ability to create text, draw graphics, and upload images.

The app supports dark mode and a Command+Space shortcut, similar to Alt+Space in Windows. Copilot is currently available in the US, UK, and Canada, with more countries to come. The update also brings an iPad version that now supports split-screen mode.

iPhone and iPad users can sign in to Copilot with their Apple ID, and upload text and PDF files for analysis and summarization.

The launch of Copilot for macOS comes after Microsoft made Copilot Voice and Think Deeper free, removing the length limit on conversations with the AI.

Unlike the previous version, which was a web interface, the new version runs directly on the computer, providing a smoother experience. All the main features of the chatbot are preserved: users can interact with Copilot via text or voice mode, save conversation history and quickly launch the program using the Alt+Spacebar keys.

Microsoft also introduced a similar version of Copilot for Mac, which operates on the same principle, providing Apple users with a similar set of capabilities.

Previously, Microsoft released a native Copilot application for macOS, which provides access to the AI ​​assistant with the ability to create text, graphics and upload images.

The application supports dark mode and a quick command to call Command+Space, similar to Alt+Space in Windows. Copilot is currently available in the US, UK and Canada, and will appear in other countries later. The update also received a version for iPad – it now supports split-screen mode.

iPhone and iPad users can sign in to Copilot with their Apple ID and upload text and PDF files for analysis and summarization.

The launch of Copilot for MacOS comes after Microsoft made Copilot Voice and Think Deeper free, removing limits on the length of conversations with AI.