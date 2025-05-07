Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Pro tablet are built on Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus

Microsoft has introduced two new devices in the Surface line – the Surface Laptop and the Surface Pro tablet.

The new products received 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a Wi-Fi 7/Bluetooth 5.4 wireless module, as well as solid-state drives with a capacity of 256 or 512 GB.

The Surface Laptop is equipped with a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The case is made of anodized aluminum, there is active cooling. 3.5 mm audio jack.

The Surface Pro received a 12-inch PixelSense display (2196×1464 pixels, 90 Hz). $799.