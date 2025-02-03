Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 get new Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 chips

Microsoft has officially introduced the new Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 laptops, which belong to the Copilot+ series and work on new Intel Lunar Lake processors with support for artificial intelligence. Sales will start on February 18.

The updated devices are no different from the Snapdragon X-based versions introduced in May 2024, but their price is significantly higher. The minimum cost of the Surface Laptop 7 with Intel starts at $1,499, which is $500 more expensive than the Snapdragon model. The situation is similar with the Surface Pro 11 – it will cost $1,499 versus $999 in the Qualcomm version.

More about Microsoft laptops

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 will be available in versions with 13.8- and 15-inch displays. The laptop can be equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 processor with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. According to Microsoft, the larger model will work up to 14 hours on a single charge, and the smaller one – up to 12 hours, which is an hour less than the versions with Qualcomm chips.

The port configuration includes one USB-A 3.2 (instead of USB-A 3.1 on the Snapdragon version), two USB-C 4 / Thunderbolt 4, a Surface Connect port for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack. Microsoft plans to release a 5G-enabled version later in 2025, but details are not yet disclosed.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 on Intel has not undergone significant changes compared to the Qualcomm version. The tablet has a 13-inch display (LCD or OLED), Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 chips, up to 32 GB of RAM and an SSD of up to 1 TB.

The set of ports is the same as in the Snapdragon version: two USB-C4/Thunderbolt 4 and Surface Connect for charging. In addition, the device has an NFC scanner for secure authorization. However, there is no 3.5 mm audio jack, so you will have to use Bluetooth or an adapter to connect headphones.

Along with the new laptops, Microsoft also introduced an updated USB 4 docking station, which will go on sale on February 18 for $ 199. It is compatible with all Surface laptops that support USB-C and allows you to connect two 4K monitors with a frequency of 60 Hz. The device supports 65 W pass-through charging and data transfer at a speed of 40 Gbps.

On the front panel are USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-C 4 Gen 3, and on the back is another USB-C 4 Gen 3, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, and a connector for a 100W power supply.