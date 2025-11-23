 

Microsoft repels record-breaking DDoS attack from 500,000 IP addresses

23.11.25

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

 

On October 24, 2025, Microsoft Azure cloud platform experienced a massive DDoS attack with a capacity of 15.7 Tbps, organized by the Aisuru botnet, which used about 500 thousand IP addresses, Security Affairs reports.

 

Microsoft Azure Security Services detected a multi-vector attack with a peak of 15.72 Tbps and 3.64 billion indexes per second, which became the largest cloud DDoS attack in history, targeting a single Australian node. Microsoft emphasized that with the development of internet infrastructure and the increase in fiber optic speeds and the number of connected IoT devices, the baseline level of attack power is constantly increasing.

 

The Aisuru botnet belongs to the Turbo Mirai class of IoT botnets and uses infected home routers and cameras. Attackers have avoided government and military targets, but ISPs have faced significant challenges due to attacks at speeds of over 1.5 Tbps from user devices. Microsoft stressed the need to properly protect all applications and workloads connected to the Internet, especially during the holiday season.


