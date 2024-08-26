Microsoft released three new versions of Xbox. There are versions for 1 and 2 TB

Microsoft began the first day of broadcasts at Gamescom 2024 with the announcement of three new versions of Xbox Series consoles. These new products will be available for purchase starting October 15th, with their release in “select countries” scheduled for October 29th. The new line includes:

Xbox Series S 1 TB (Robot White) — the version with increased memory up to 1 TB, the cost of which will be $349.99.

Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition (Robot White) is a non-disc drive model designed for digital gaming only. It will cost $449.99.

Xbox Series X 2 TB Special Edition (Galaxy Black) is a special version with an increased memory capacity of up to 2 TB, which will cost buyers $599.99.

Microsoft has also published a list of countries and regions where these consoles will be available. Among them are countries such as the USA, Spain, Sweden, Mexico, Greece, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Portugal. However, there are regions where console availability will be limited, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, India, Israel, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, and the UAE. In these countries, availability of consoles will depend on regional features.

Xbox Cheeky Controller, created by Microsoft as part of the advertising campaign of the movie “Deadpool and Wolverine” stands out for its unusual design. The shape of the gamepad is inspired by Deadpool’s costume and style, including his signature red and black colors, patterns and straps. A special feature of the controller is the back, which imitates the “perfectly rounded buttocks” of the superhero.

Although the appearance of the gamepad is quite different from the standard models, the functionality of the Xbox Cheeky Controller corresponds to regular Xbox controllers. It is designed for use with Xbox Series X|S consoles and supports all standard features.