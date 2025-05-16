Microsoft Office will run on Windows 10 until 202816.05.25
Despite previously announced plans, Microsoft has changed its approach to updates to its office applications in Windows 10. Although the company stated that it would stop supporting them at the same time as the end of the operating system’s life cycle, a new date has now appeared in the support section on the official website – October 10, 2028.
The initial deadline was set for October 14, 2025 – that’s when Windows 10 will officially receive the status of an unsupported system. Within the same period, Microsoft planned to stop updates for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and other programs, but the company changed its position, citing security issues during the transition to the new OS.
To reduce risks for users during the transition period, Microsoft will continue to release security updates for Microsoft 365 in Windows 10 for another three years. They will arrive through the usual update channels until October 2028, “the new message says.
Meanwhile, the corporation itself is stepping up efforts to accelerate users’ transition to Windows 11. New updates are appearing in the system, some of which even automatically include features related to Copilot, and are accompanied by notifications about the need to update to the new version of the OS. In addition to marketing, Microsoft is also counting on the revival of the computer market thanks to the Copilot+ PC series, the release of which is synchronized with the end of support for the previous OS.
Those who remain on Windows 10 will be offered an alternative to paid security updates. Microsoft has already used a similar model in the past. In addition, third-party solutions have appeared: the company 0Patch, which specializes in micropatches, is also ready to support the system after 2025.
Despite significant efforts to promote Windows 11, Windows 10 still remains the most common operating system among users in the world. At the end of 2024, its share even increased, coinciding with the emergence of new system updates, including Copilot integration.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro is a fresh model in the company’s line of headphones with an updated design and good battery life. Let’s tell you more.
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Microsoft Office will run on Windows 10 until 2028 Microsoft Windows
Microsoft will continue to release security updates for Microsoft 365 on Windows 10 for another three years
Doom: The Dark Ages now available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Doom games
Doom: The Dark Ages received 86% positive reviews on Steam, indicating consistent quality and good reception
Microsoft Office will run on Windows 10 until 2028
Doom: The Dark Ages now available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox
Bluetooth 6.1 – devices will become more secure and energy-efficient
Samsung Odyssey OLED G60SF – monitor with 500 Hz
New Google logo become gradient
Razer Basilisk Mobile and Joro – ultra-compact mouse and keyboard
Suneast Nano is the smallest USB Type-C flash drives in the world
Metal Gear games have sold over 62.9 million copies since 1987
Figma gets new AI tools, subscription tripled in price