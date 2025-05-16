Microsoft Office will run on Windows 10 until 2028

Despite previously announced plans, Microsoft has changed its approach to updates to its office applications in Windows 10. Although the company stated that it would stop supporting them at the same time as the end of the operating system’s life cycle, a new date has now appeared in the support section on the official website – October 10, 2028.

The initial deadline was set for October 14, 2025 – that’s when Windows 10 will officially receive the status of an unsupported system. Within the same period, Microsoft planned to stop updates for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and other programs, but the company changed its position, citing security issues during the transition to the new OS.

To reduce risks for users during the transition period, Microsoft will continue to release security updates for Microsoft 365 in Windows 10 for another three years. They will arrive through the usual update channels until October 2028, “the new message says.

Meanwhile, the corporation itself is stepping up efforts to accelerate users’ transition to Windows 11. New updates are appearing in the system, some of which even automatically include features related to Copilot, and are accompanied by notifications about the need to update to the new version of the OS. In addition to marketing, Microsoft is also counting on the revival of the computer market thanks to the Copilot+ PC series, the release of which is synchronized with the end of support for the previous OS.

Those who remain on Windows 10 will be offered an alternative to paid security updates. Microsoft has already used a similar model in the past. In addition, third-party solutions have appeared: the company 0Patch, which specializes in micropatches, is also ready to support the system after 2025.

Despite significant efforts to promote Windows 11, Windows 10 still remains the most common operating system among users in the world. At the end of 2024, its share even increased, coinciding with the emergence of new system updates, including Copilot integration.