Microsoft is ceasing production and development of virtual reality devices

Microsoft has announced the end of production of its HoloLens 2 AR headset, effectively marking the end of that product line. Customers and partners of the company are given one last chance to purchase the remaining devices, after which stocks will be exhausted. Despite the end of production, Microsoft has promised to provide security updates and software bug fixes for HoloLens 2 until 2028. However, support for the first version of HoloLens will end on December 10, 2024.

The decision to stop development of HoloLens was not a surprise, as the company abandoned plans for the release of HoloLens 3 back in 2022. At the time, Alex Kipman, who headed the mixed reality division, assured that the platform was doing well, despite rumors of its closure. However, HoloLens 2, released in 2019 and aimed at the enterprise market, failed to gain mass popularity and faced competition in the mixed reality market.