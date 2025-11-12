Microsoft announce Windows 11 26H1 update12.11.25
Microsoft has begun testing the first build of Windows 11 26H1 (Preview Build 28000) within the Windows Insider program, confirming previous rumors about the existence of a new version of the system. The update appeared after the release of a large-scale release of Windows 11 25H2 and will be the next step in the development of the operating system, the official release of which is scheduled for early 2026.
For whom is the Windows 11 26H1 update
As the company notes, 26H1 is not a regular update for all users, but is intended for specific equipment. Microsoft does not disclose details, but industry sources suggest that we are talking about devices based on next-generation ARM processors – in particular, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite and Nvidia N1X, which are expected to be launched at the same time.
Microsoft’s statement emphasizes that 26H1 does not add new features, but only expands hardware support. This explains why the update will not be released in the usual second half of the year, like previous versions (22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2), but for the first time at the beginning of the year. Despite the lack of visible changes, it will become the basis for Windows’ transition to the new Bromine kernel, which replaces the Germanium platform used in versions 24H2 and 25H2. This decision paves the way for future technical transformations expected in 26H2.
According to Windows Central, build 28000 is already considered the base RTM version of Windows 11 26H1. It is planned to be transferred to hardware manufacturers, among which Qualcomm and Nvidia will probably be among them, to test the compatibility of new ARM devices with the system.
Thus, version 26H1 will be a technical update that prepares the Windows ecosystem for the next generation of energy-efficient ARM computers. Even if users do not notice the changes immediately, they will determine the direction of the operating system in the coming years.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Logitech’s mouse series covers a wide range of uses, from esports arenas to the office. Our selection features six models that showcase different approaches to ergonomics, touch technology, and autonomy.
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Inexpensive robot vacuum cleaner – which to buy in 2025
Apple’s 10 innovations that changed industry
Ultra-thin laptops 2025
Top tablets for gaming, studying and working
Best gaming laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50
Comparison of compact flagship smartphones. Whose better?
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Microsoft announce Windows 11 26H1 update Microsoft update Windows
Microsoft has started testing the first build of Windows 11 26H1 (Preview Build 28000) as part of the Windows Insider program
Motorola introduces affordable Moto Buds Bass headphones with ANC Bluetooth earphones Motorola
Motorola has introduced new wireless headphones Moto Buds Bass – an affordable model with active noise cancellation and Hi-Res Audio support
Microsoft announce Windows 11 26H1 update
Motorola introduces affordable Moto Buds Bass headphones with ANC
LG UltraGear G8 – 4K monitor with 165 Hz and HDR10
Denmark will restrict access to social media for children under 15
Microsoft introduced DirectX 8 25 years ago
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM-W – world’s first OLED monitor with 720 Hz refresh rate
Xiaomi Black Shark introduced the Fengming S1 wireless headset with 155 hours of battery life
11.11 discounts on 7 Xiaomi Poco and Redmi smartphones
Red Dead Redemption 2 became the fourth best-selling game in history
Asus ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 5090 graphics card costs €4100 – 800W consumption, +10% performance
Lego introduces the first Star Trek set – USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D
Bluetooth 6.2 introduced – 20 times faster connection speed
IKEA releas new smart home devices with Apple standard support