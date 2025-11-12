Microsoft announce Windows 11 26H1 update

Microsoft has begun testing the first build of Windows 11 26H1 (Preview Build 28000) within the Windows Insider program, confirming previous rumors about the existence of a new version of the system. The update appeared after the release of a large-scale release of Windows 11 25H2 and will be the next step in the development of the operating system, the official release of which is scheduled for early 2026.

For whom is the Windows 11 26H1 update

As the company notes, 26H1 is not a regular update for all users, but is intended for specific equipment. Microsoft does not disclose details, but industry sources suggest that we are talking about devices based on next-generation ARM processors – in particular, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite and Nvidia N1X, which are expected to be launched at the same time.

Microsoft’s statement emphasizes that 26H1 does not add new features, but only expands hardware support. This explains why the update will not be released in the usual second half of the year, like previous versions (22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2), but for the first time at the beginning of the year. Despite the lack of visible changes, it will become the basis for Windows’ transition to the new Bromine kernel, which replaces the Germanium platform used in versions 24H2 and 25H2. This decision paves the way for future technical transformations expected in 26H2.

According to Windows Central, build 28000 is already considered the base RTM version of Windows 11 26H1. It is planned to be transferred to hardware manufacturers, among which Qualcomm and Nvidia will probably be among them, to test the compatibility of new ARM devices with the system.

Thus, version 26H1 will be a technical update that prepares the Windows ecosystem for the next generation of energy-efficient ARM computers. Even if users do not notice the changes immediately, they will determine the direction of the operating system in the coming years.