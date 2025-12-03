Microsoft and Crocs unveil limited edition Xbox Crocs for $80

Microsoft, together with Crocs, has released a special series of Xbox Classic shoes in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Xbox 360 console. The model is presented in black and is complemented by elements that repeat the design of the Xbox controller. The surface of the rubber slippers has ABXY buttons, D-Pad, menu and analog sticks.

In addition to the slippers themselves, the company offered a set of additional accessories – a 5-pack of Xbox + Jibbitz Charms. The set includes characters from the games Doom, Fallout, Halo, Sea of ​​​​Thieves and World of Warcraft. The cost of the set is $ 20, as a result of which the total price of the shoes with accessories reaches $ 100.

Each Crocs is marked as “Player Left” and “Player Right”, which refers to the multiplayer capabilities of game consoles. For users who play both Xbox and PlayStation, a separate set of Game Controller 5 Jibbitz charms is available. It allows you to replace the standard Xbox button layout with a variant with PlayStation symbols.

Xbox Classic costs $30 more than regular Crocs models. Production is limited, so the model is positioned as a limited edition.