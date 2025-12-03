  

Microsoft and Crocs unveil limited edition Xbox Crocs for $80

03.12.25

Microsoft Crocs Xbox 360

 

Microsoft, together with Crocs, has released a special series of Xbox Classic shoes in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Xbox 360 console. The model is presented in black and is complemented by elements that repeat the design of the Xbox controller. The surface of the rubber slippers has ABXY buttons, D-Pad, menu and analog sticks.

 

In addition to the slippers themselves, the company offered a set of additional accessories – a 5-pack of Xbox + Jibbitz Charms. The set includes characters from the games Doom, Fallout, Halo, Sea of ​​​​Thieves and World of Warcraft. The cost of the set is $ 20, as a result of which the total price of the shoes with accessories reaches $ 100.

 

Each Crocs is marked as “Player Left” and “Player Right”, which refers to the multiplayer capabilities of game consoles. For users who play both Xbox and PlayStation, a separate set of Game Controller 5 Jibbitz charms is available. It allows you to replace the standard Xbox button layout with a variant with PlayStation symbols.

 

Xbox Classic costs $30 more than regular Crocs models. Production is limited, so the model is positioned as a limited edition.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
125
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

25.11.25
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
views
81
comments 0
Sony SRS-XP500

A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.


NewsNews
03.12.25 | 07.25
Microsoft and Crocs unveil limited edition Xbox Crocs for $80   
Microsoft Crocs Xbox 360

In addition to the slippers themselves, the company offered a set of additional accessories – a 5-pack of Xbox + Jibbitz Charms. The set includes characters from the games Doom, Fallout, Halo, Sea of ​​​​Thieves and World of Warcraft.

02.12.25 | 19.08
MSI MAG 275QF E20 gaming monitor with 200 Hz costs bit more than $100  
MSI MAG 275QF

The MSI MAG 275QF E20 gaming monitor features a 27-inch Rapid IPS panel with QHD resolution