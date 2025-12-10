microSD memory cards may return to smartphones due to rising DRAM prices

Amid the sharp rise in DRAM prices, which has already forced Micron to withdraw from the consumer segment, the industry has begun to talk about the possible return of the microSD card slot in future smartphones. WccfTech writes this with reference to insider Repeater 002, who reported on the Weibo platform that a number of Chinese suppliers are considering such an opportunity. He did not name specific brands, but emphasized that the topic is being actively discussed.

The reason for the interest of manufacturers is clear: the rapid increase in the cost of RAM makes it difficult to maintain attractive prices for smartphones. According to forecasts, the DRAM shortage may last at least until the end of 2027. A 12 GB LPDDR5X module already costs about $70, while at the beginning of the year its price was about $33. The increase in the cost of components also affects mobile device manufacturers, which for years have removed the microSD slot, pushing buyers to models with more internal memory.

The return of the memory card could partially compensate for the increase in the price of components. Users were able to save money by buying basic versions of smartphones and adding the necessary amount of storage on their own. For manufacturers, this is also a way to maintain competitiveness and support demand.

There will be no changes in current models – no redesign is planned. If manufacturers decide to return the slot, it is expected that it will appear only in new smartphones, the production of which will start in the second half of 2026.