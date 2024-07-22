Micron released the Crucial P310 M.2 2230 NVMe drives with a capacity of 1 and 2 TB

Micron Technology has introduced the new P310 line of M.2 2230 solid-state drives under the Crucial brand. These devices are available in 1 and 2 TB capacities and are designed for use in notebooks and portable gaming systems such as the ASUS ROG Ally and Steam Deck.

Storage devices are equipped with a PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface and are based on the Phison E27T controller without an external DRAM buffer, as well as on 232-layer 3D NAND QLC memory chips.

They show impressive performance figures: sequential read speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s, write speeds of up to 6,000 MB/s, and maximum input/output operations (IOPS) of up to 1 million read and 1.2 million write. The TBW (Total Bytes Written) indicator is 220 TB for the 1 TB model and 440 TB for the 2 TB model.

The Crucial P310 also comes with a five-year warranty from the manufacturer. In foreign stores, the drives are already available at a price of $115 for the 1 TB version and $215 for the 2 TB version.