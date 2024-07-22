Micron released the Crucial P310 M.2 2230 NVMe drives with a capacity of 1 and 2 TB22.07.24
Micron Technology has introduced the new P310 line of M.2 2230 solid-state drives under the Crucial brand. These devices are available in 1 and 2 TB capacities and are designed for use in notebooks and portable gaming systems such as the ASUS ROG Ally and Steam Deck.
Storage devices are equipped with a PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface and are based on the Phison E27T controller without an external DRAM buffer, as well as on 232-layer 3D NAND QLC memory chips.
They show impressive performance figures: sequential read speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s, write speeds of up to 6,000 MB/s, and maximum input/output operations (IOPS) of up to 1 million read and 1.2 million write. The TBW (Total Bytes Written) indicator is 220 TB for the 1 TB model and 440 TB for the 2 TB model.
The Crucial P310 also comes with a five-year warranty from the manufacturer. In foreign stores, the drives are already available at a price of $115 for the 1 TB version and $215 for the 2 TB version.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Let’s talk about the very “fast” pocket-case Ugreen M2 CM642 for solid-state drives. It seems like a utilitarian thing, but it turned out to be very interesting
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
Micron released the Crucial P310 M.2 2230 NVMe drives with a capacity of 1 and 2 TBmemory drive Micron SSD
The Crucial P310 drives are equipped with a PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface and are based on a Phison E27T controller without an external DRAM buffer, as well as 232-layer 3D NAND QLC memory chips.
The new generation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and Think Book 13x laptops are priced from UAH 86,200events in Ukraine laptop Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors that have improvements based on artificial intelligence