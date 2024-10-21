Micron released Crucial DDR5-6400 CUDIMM modules for mini PCs

Micron Technology has announced the start of sales of CUDIMM (Clocked Unbuffered Dual In-Line Memory Module) DDR5 memory modules approved by the JEDEC committee in January 2024. A distinctive feature of these modules is the presence of a clock generator CKD (Client Clock Driver), which improves the stability of operation and increases the potential for overclocking. Subsidiary brand Crucial offers such modules for both desktop PCs and laptops and mini-computers (CSODIMMs). In both cases, 16-gigabyte modules with a frequency of 6400 MT/s are available, as well as sets of two modules.

The delay formula is 52-52-52-103 and meets JEDEC specifications. The price for a single 16-gigabyte module starts at $85, and a set of two modules costs at least $170.

Previously, Micron Technology introduced under the Crucial brand a new line of M.2 2230 P310 solid-state drives. These devices are available in 1 and 2 TB capacities and are designed for use in notebooks and portable gaming systems such as like ASUS ROG Ally and Steam Deck.

Storage devices are equipped with a PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface and are based on the Phison E27T controller without an external DRAM buffer, as well as on 232-layer 3D NAND QLC memory chips.

They show impressive performance figures: sequential read speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s, write speeds of up to 6,000 MB/s, and maximum input/output operations (IOPS) of up to 1 million read and 1.2 million write. The TBW (Total Bytes Written) indicator is 220 TB for the 1 TB model and 440 TB for the 2 TB model.

The Crucial P310 also comes with a five-year warranty from the manufacturer. In foreign stores, the drives are already available at a price of $115 for the 1 TB version and $215 for the 2 TB version.