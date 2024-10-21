Micron released Crucial DDR5-6400 CUDIMM modules for mini PCs21.10.24
Micron Technology has announced the start of sales of CUDIMM (Clocked Unbuffered Dual In-Line Memory Module) DDR5 memory modules approved by the JEDEC committee in January 2024. A distinctive feature of these modules is the presence of a clock generator CKD (Client Clock Driver), which improves the stability of operation and increases the potential for overclocking. Subsidiary brand Crucial offers such modules for both desktop PCs and laptops and mini-computers (CSODIMMs). In both cases, 16-gigabyte modules with a frequency of 6400 MT/s are available, as well as sets of two modules.
The delay formula is 52-52-52-103 and meets JEDEC specifications. The price for a single 16-gigabyte module starts at $85, and a set of two modules costs at least $170.
Previously, Micron Technology introduced under the Crucial brand a new line of M.2 2230 P310 solid-state drives. These devices are available in 1 and 2 TB capacities and are designed for use in notebooks and portable gaming systems such as like ASUS ROG Ally and Steam Deck.
Storage devices are equipped with a PCI Express 4.0 x4 interface and are based on the Phison E27T controller without an external DRAM buffer, as well as on 232-layer 3D NAND QLC memory chips.
They show impressive performance figures: sequential read speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s, write speeds of up to 6,000 MB/s, and maximum input/output operations (IOPS) of up to 1 million read and 1.2 million write. The TBW (Total Bytes Written) indicator is 220 TB for the 1 TB model and 440 TB for the 2 TB model.
The Crucial P310 also comes with a five-year warranty from the manufacturer. In foreign stores, the drives are already available at a price of $115 for the 1 TB version and $215 for the 2 TB version.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
The Ugreen CM681 13-in-1 hub will cover all the needs of authors, editors, creators, funders and other content workers
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Asus ROG Thor III power supplies are produced with a rating of up to 1600 WAsus power supply unit
Asus Thor III power supplies are equipped with gallium nitride (GaN) transistors. They use the updated 12VHPWR (12V-2×6) connector for modern video cards.
The Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas smart watch has become the most durable among the brand’s modelssmart watches
The Mobvoi TicWatch Atlas is equipped with a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in memory, and a 628mAh battery