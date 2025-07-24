Meta will close WhatsApp application for Windows24.07.25
Meta has changed its strategy for developing WhatsApp on Windows: the company is abandoning a native application in favor of a web wrapper.
The latest test build of WhatsApp for Windows has implemented a transition to Microsoft’s Edge WebView2 technology. Instead of a separate native client, a web interface built into the application is now used. This solution simplifies support and speeds up development due to a single code base, but it also has disadvantages – increased RAM consumption and a less “native” appearance under Windows 11.
The updated beta version includes support for WhatsApp channels, improved statuses and extensions for communities. At the same time, the interface has become simpler, and the settings are less flexible.
Many users have expressed dissatisfaction with this step, especially considering that Meta previously promoted the advantages of native solutions: higher performance, stability and the ability to work without connecting to a smartphone. Recall that the native WhatsApp application for Windows has existed for only a few years.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
NVIDIA introduced the Blackwell architecture, which became the basis for the GeForce RTX 50-series video cards. It made it possible to make a number of algorithms and technologies even more efficient. For example, DLSS and Frame Generation reached a new level, generating frames even better. Let’s talk about the updates in more detail
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Meta will close WhatsApp application for Windows applications browser WhatsApp
The updated beta version includes support for WhatsApp channels, improved statuses, and community extensions. The interface is simpler and the settings are less flexible.
Xiaomi Bone Conduction Headphones 2 – waterproof headphones with bone conduction earphones Xiaomi
Xiaomi Bone Conduction Headphones 2 are now available in China in black and white. Estimated price – $97
Meta will close WhatsApp application for Windows
NVIDIA Introduces OpenReasoning-Nemotron Local AI Models for Logic, Math, and Programming Tasks
LG has updated its line of ultra-thin Gram laptops
ChatGPT Agent will be able to control the computer
AI services on Samsung Galaxy S25 are used by over 70%
AMD Threadripper PRO 9995 WX – 96-core processor for $11,700
YouTube Music gets synced music playback on multiple devices
Replacing Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 screen will cost at least half a thousand euros
Tesla Model YL – crossover enlarged version with third row of seats