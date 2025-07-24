Meta will close WhatsApp application for Windows

Meta has changed its strategy for developing WhatsApp on Windows: the company is abandoning a native application in favor of a web wrapper.

The latest test build of WhatsApp for Windows has implemented a transition to Microsoft’s Edge WebView2 technology. Instead of a separate native client, a web interface built into the application is now used. This solution simplifies support and speeds up development due to a single code base, but it also has disadvantages – increased RAM consumption and a less “native” appearance under Windows 11.

The updated beta version includes support for WhatsApp channels, improved statuses and extensions for communities. At the same time, the interface has become simpler, and the settings are less flexible.

Many users have expressed dissatisfaction with this step, especially considering that Meta previously promoted the advantages of native solutions: higher performance, stability and the ability to work without connecting to a smartphone. Recall that the native WhatsApp application for Windows has existed for only a few years.