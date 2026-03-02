Meta will buy AMD AI processors for $100 billion    

Meta will buy AMD AI processors for $100 billion02.03.26
Meta and AMD have announced a large-scale partnership with a total value of about $100 billion. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the details of the deal.
As part of the agreements, Mark Zuckerberg’s company plans to purchase AMD MI450 artificial intelligence accelerators for its data centers for five years. This is an infrastructure with a total capacity of up to 6 gigawatts. According to market participants, each gigawatt of computing power can bring the chip manufacturer about $10 billion in revenue.
The deployment of the first facilities is expected by the end of this year. Meta is increasing the infrastructure for AI tasks – from training models to using them in its services.
Option for 10% of shares and terms of the deal
In addition to the supply of chips, the agreement provides for an option for Meta to purchase up to 160 million AMD shares – approximately 10% of the company – at a nominal price of $0.01 per share. The right will be exercised upon reaching certain financial indicators.
The final amount of payments will depend on the dynamics of AMD quotes. Meta will be able to receive the final tranche only if the share price reaches $600. At the time of publication, AMD shares were trading at $196.60.
Analogy with the OpenAI agreement
The agreement largely repeats the agreement that AMD concluded with OpenAI in October 2025. Then the ChatGPT developer also got the opportunity to buy up to 10% of the chip manufacturer’s shares.
As the WSJ notes, critics call such agreements “circular financing”: one company invests in a partner, and the latter in turn purchases its products or services.
AMD CEO Lisa Su said at a briefing that the deal is aimed at strengthening its position in competition with NVIDIA. The company seeks to secure large customers and in return increase their spending on infrastructure for artificial intelligence systems.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Meta will buy AMD AI processors for $100 billion AMD artificial intelligence Facebook server
As part of the agreements, Mark Zuckerberg’s company plans to purchase AMD MI450 artificial intelligence accelerators for its data centers over five years.
LG UltraGear evo (52G930B-B) – 52-inch gaming monitor for $2,000 games LG monitor
The color gamut of the LG UltraGear evo (52G930B-B) monitor is stated at 95% DCI-P3—sufficient for both gaming and basic color work.
Meta will buy AMD AI processors for $100 billion
LG UltraGear evo (52G930B-B) – 52-inch gaming monitor for $2,000
Apple iPhone and iPad receive NATO security clearance
HP: Memory and storage now cover third of the PC cost
Garmin has released a major update for 5 smartwatches
Micron releases 3GB GDDR7 memory chips
Chery unveils diesel plug-in hybrid