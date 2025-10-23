Meta will add new fraud protection features to Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp23.10.25
Meta has announced new features designed to help users spot scam messages more quickly and protect their data. In the first half of 2025 alone, the company blocked more than 8 million suspicious accounts.
New warnings in WhatsApp
WhatsApp will now warn users when they try to share their screen with an unknown contact during a video call. This should prevent scammers from trying to steal sensitive data by showing fake interfaces or forcing users to enter personal information.
Enhanced fraud detection in Messenger
Meta has started testing a new tool for detecting fraudulent chats in Messenger. If a user receives a suspicious message from a stranger, the system will immediately show a warning.
In addition, messages can be sent for review by artificial intelligence, which will assess the risks and suggest actions, such as blocking or reporting the account.
Secure login with passkeys
Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp now offer the option to log in with passkeys – a secure authentication method using a fingerprint, facial recognition or PIN. This technology reduces the risk of phishing and password theft and already works on mobile devices.
Security and privacy check-up
Meta reminded that Facebook and Instagram have a “Security Check-up” feature that helps users review security settings, change passwords and get security tips.
WhatsApp now has a Privacy Checkup feature that lets you control who can add you to groups, view your profile information, and adjust other privacy settings.
Meta says that combating online fraud remains a top priority, and the new features are designed to make communication in the company’s ecosystem safer and more transparent.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
The Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41, while a gaming laptop, offers plenty of features for everyday and work tasks. This well-balanced solution features a larger 17.3-inch display, making it a more than just a gaming machine. Let’s take a closer look.
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Meta will add new fraud protection features to Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp messenger Security
Meta has announced new features for Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp designed to help users recognize fraudulent messages more quickly
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ gets retro design, all-wheel drive and will be in Ukraine Toyota
Toyota Land Cruiser FJ has retained the spirit of classic Toyota models: square shapes, massive bumpers, vertical rear pillars and motifs of the FJ Cruiser of the 2000s
Xiaomi Mijia Robot Vacuum Mop 5 robot vacuum cleaner overcomes thresholds up to 40 mm
OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Atlas – browser with built-in AI
Baseus 140W – compact charger with a built-in TFT display
VR KOLO network of virtual reality museums created in Ukraine
Uklon will add automatic tips for drivers
Vodafone to lay underwater internet cable under the Black Sea
ASUS ProArt P16 with professional ASUS Lumina Pro OLED screen, Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, RTX 5090 costs UAH 229,999.
Apple still the most valuable company, Nvidia is fastest growing by market capitalization
Razer Phantom White – gaming devices series with transparent case
Facebook Messenger desktop version for Windows and MacOS will shut down in December 2025
AI killing Wikipedia: traffic dropped dramatically