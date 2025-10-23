Meta will add new fraud protection features to Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp

Meta has announced new features designed to help users spot scam messages more quickly and protect their data. In the first half of 2025 alone, the company blocked more than 8 million suspicious accounts.

New warnings in WhatsApp

WhatsApp will now warn users when they try to share their screen with an unknown contact during a video call. This should prevent scammers from trying to steal sensitive data by showing fake interfaces or forcing users to enter personal information.

Enhanced fraud detection in Messenger

Meta has started testing a new tool for detecting fraudulent chats in Messenger. If a user receives a suspicious message from a stranger, the system will immediately show a warning.

In addition, messages can be sent for review by artificial intelligence, which will assess the risks and suggest actions, such as blocking or reporting the account.

Secure login with passkeys

Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp now offer the option to log in with passkeys – a secure authentication method using a fingerprint, facial recognition or PIN. This technology reduces the risk of phishing and password theft and already works on mobile devices.

Security and privacy check-up

Meta reminded that Facebook and Instagram have a “Security Check-up” feature that helps users review security settings, change passwords and get security tips.

WhatsApp now has a Privacy Checkup feature that lets you control who can add you to groups, view your profile information, and adjust other privacy settings.

Meta says that combating online fraud remains a top priority, and the new features are designed to make communication in the company’s ecosystem safer and more transparent.