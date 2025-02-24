Meta is adding more and more messenger features to Instagram24.02.25
Meta is expanding Instagram’s messaging capabilities, adding features that make the platform more competitive among messengers.
Now users can share music in both personal and group chats. However, the song being played must be available in the Instagram audio library, and its fragment must not exceed 30 seconds.
Another innovation is a built-in translator that supports 99 languages. To translate a message, just hold it down and select the appropriate option.
In chats, you can pin up to three messages, as well as schedule sending – a message can be postponed for a maximum of 29 days.
In addition, you can now invite people to group chats via QR code. These features are already available in the mobile versions of Instagram for iOS and Android. An update for the web version is still in development.
