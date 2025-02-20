Meta has sold 2 million Ray-Ban smart glasses since 202320.02.25
Sales of Ray-Ban smart glasses, created by Meta in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, have exceeded 2 million units since their release in 2023. The manufacturer plans to increase annual production volumes, as reported by UPload.
EssilorLuxottica CEO Francesco Miller shared sales results during the financial report for the fourth quarter of 2024, noting that the product has been successful. He emphasized that the number of users who continue to wear glasses every day is growing.
The company intends to increase production to 10 million units by the end of 2026. At the same time, Meta is actively investing in marketing support for Ray-Ban, including advertising with the participation of celebrities during the Super Bowl.
EssilorLuxottica is counting on Meta’s marketing initiatives to contribute to further sales growth in 2025. In addition, the company recently appointed the former CEO of luxury retailer The RealReal as vice president of wearables retail.
Meta is already working on a new generation of Ray-Ban sunglasses that will feature a built-in display and is expanding its product to new markets. Other wearables are also in the works, including new eyewear models and wireless headphones.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
The new Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard doesn’t just offer the company’s high quality and mechanical switches. It also allows you to change some of the button activation parameters. Let’s talk more
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Meta has sold 2 million Ray-Ban smart glasses since 2023 smart house
Sales of Ray-Ban smart glasses, created by Meta in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, have exceeded 2 million units since their launch in 2023.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is 16.6% more powerful than RTX 4070 Ti Super and 13.2% inferior to GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX Nvidia videocard
In 3DMark tests, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti shows 16.6% higher performance than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and is only 13.2% behind the GeForce RTX 5080
Meta has sold 2 million Ray-Ban smart glasses since 2023
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is 16.6% more powerful than RTX 4070 Ti Super and 13.2% inferior to GeForce RTX 5080
In 2024, Ukrainians made 33% more online payments than in 2023
The Lava Prowatch X is equipped with an AMOLED screen and has a battery life of up to 10 days
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has the best screen according to DXOMARK
The Air Alert app now allows you to turn off high-risk warnings
Epic Games Store was visited by almost 300 million players in 2024, and the most popular game was Genshin Impact
The new MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor supports 5G, 108MP cameras and 120Hz screens
Sony has sold 75 million PlayStation 5 consoles
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released in August
AI audio removal from the new Samsung Galaxy S25 may later appear in the Galaxy S24
Garmin Descent G2 diving smartwatch features AMOLED display and 27 hours of battery life