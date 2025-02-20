Meta has sold 2 million Ray-Ban smart glasses since 2023

Sales of Ray-Ban smart glasses, created by Meta in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, have exceeded 2 million units since their release in 2023. The manufacturer plans to increase annual production volumes, as reported by UPload.

EssilorLuxottica CEO Francesco Miller shared sales results during the financial report for the fourth quarter of 2024, noting that the product has been successful. He emphasized that the number of users who continue to wear glasses every day is growing.

The company intends to increase production to 10 million units by the end of 2026. At the same time, Meta is actively investing in marketing support for Ray-Ban, including advertising with the participation of celebrities during the Super Bowl.

EssilorLuxottica is counting on Meta’s marketing initiatives to contribute to further sales growth in 2025. In addition, the company recently appointed the former CEO of luxury retailer The RealReal as vice president of wearables retail.

Meta is already working on a new generation of Ray-Ban sunglasses that will feature a built-in display and is expanding its product to new markets. Other wearables are also in the works, including new eyewear models and wireless headphones.