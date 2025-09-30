Messages sending via satellite communication tested by Kyivstar already

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar is launching testing of Direct to Cell technology for its subscribers. The first stage will only involve SMS: anyone can register, and testing will last from October to November 2025.

The full launch of Direct to Cell is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025. After SMS, the operator plans to add support for mobile Internet and voice communication via VoLTE.

During the test period, the service will be provided free of charge, but for now it is available only on Android smartphones – Kyivstar is still waiting for confirmation of compatibility from Apple. It is important that Direct to Cell works only in open spaces.

The technology was developed by Starlink and allows a smartphone to directly connect to satellites that act as mobile base stations in orbit. This provides access to the network even where there is no signal from ground towers.

Earlier, the first test of Starlink Direct to Cell technology was held in Zhytomyr region with the participation of the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and the CEO of Kyivstar Oleksandr Komarov. During the test, they exchanged messages directly from smartphones, without antennas and special terminals.

Ukraine became the first country in Europe and one of the first in the world to launch this system. It allows you to send messages even where there is no mobile network coverage – in the mountains, during power outages or emergencies. To work, you only need a smartphone with 4G support and a Kyivstar SIM card.

Currently, the service is undergoing beta testing. The full launch of all subscribers is planned for the fall of 2025. The company’s engineers will continue field tests throughout the country, checking the transmission of messages and mobile data in real conditions. In parallel, negotiations are underway with smartphone manufacturers about software updates, and support for messengers such as Viber, WhatsApp, and Telegram is planned in the future.