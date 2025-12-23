Memory shortage forces ready-made computers to be sold without RAM

The American company Paradox Customs announced the launch of sales of ready-made desktop PCs without installed RAM. The company explains this decision by the shortage of RAM modules on the market and the sharp increase in prices for them.

Paradox Customs notes that the option of assembling without RAM is designed for customers who already have their own modules or prefer to purchase them separately. According to company representatives, this allows you to avoid delays in the supply of components and reduce the total cost of the system against the backdrop of an unstable situation on the memory market.

Why the lack of memory not only makes a PC more expensive

In this case, such an approach creates uncertainty in matters of responsibility. If the user installs a RAM kit that does not work correctly with the selected motherboard, problems in the form of cyclic reboots, unstable system operation or application crashes are possible. In these situations, the question remains open as to who should be doing the diagnostics — the PC builder or the RAM seller. Additional complexity may be posed by BIOS settings, the memory training process, and the correct operation of XMP or EXPO profiles.

The lack of RAM in a ready-made computer looks atypical for the market. If the rejection of the pre-installed drive can be explained by the user’s desire to independently choose an SSD, a system without RAM actually ceases to be a product ready for use immediately after purchase.

Paradox Customs does not exclude that if the situation with component supplies further deteriorates, the list of optional components in PC configurations may expand.

Earlier, analysts and representatives of the semiconductor industry have already warned about the risk of a global shortage of memory chips against the background of growing demand from projects in the field of artificial intelligence. Separately, Counterpoint Research reported a possible decline in smartphone shipments in 2026 for the same reason. Against this backdrop, major PC manufacturers, including Dell and Lenovo, have begun to increase prices for their computers due to the increase in the cost of RAM.