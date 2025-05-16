Meizu Note 16 and Note 16 Pro smartphones – budget and mid-budget smartphones for $20016.05.25
Meizu has released several smartphone models in the Meizu 16 line. They differ significantly in terms of components and specifications.
Meizu Note 16
The device has been launched at a price of $110 and is already available in China. Additional discounts are provided for local residents as part of the subsidy program.
The smartphone is equipped with a Unisoc T8200 chipset in a special version of Flyme Special Full Blood Edition. A 6600 mAh battery with fast charging up to 40 W is responsible for autonomy. Wireless charging is not implemented.
The display is a 6.78-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2460 × 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1050 nits. The case meets the IP65 protection level and can withstand drops from a height of up to 1.5 meters.
Among the design features are a fingerprint scanner on the side, a physical button with customizable actions, and support for control even with gloves or wet fingers. The device is also equipped with a 3.5 mm audio jack.
The main camera unit includes two sensors of 50 and 2 megapixels, the front camera is 8 megapixels. The smartphone runs Flyme AIOS 2, a new version of Meizu’s proprietary operating system.
The device is offered in three colors: Deficit Red, Rock Black and Jade White. The version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory costs $110, and the option with 256 GB costs $140.
Meizu Note 16 Pro
Meizu Note 16 Pro has joined the brand’s mid-range lineup. The new product is already available in China in four configurations, and the price varies from $210 to $300 in yuan terms.
The smartphone has a 6.78-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. This brightness makes the screen readable even in direct sunlight.
The device is built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, manufactured using a 4-nm process technology. The device is available in versions with 8, 12 and 16 GB of RAM, and the built-in storage is 256 or 512 GB. Additionally, virtual RAM expansion up to 12 GB is supported.
The main camera consists of a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle module. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6200 mAh battery with support for 80 W wired charging. The device runs on the Flyme AIOS 2 operating system, which is based on Android 15.
Additional features include an under-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and NFC. The case meets IP66 and IP68 protection standards, and can withstand falls from a height of up to 1.8 meters.
Meizu Note 16 Pro price:
- 8 GB + 256 GB – $210;
- 12 GB + 256 GB – $235;
- 12 GB + 512 GB – $165;
- 16 GB + 512 GB – $300.
