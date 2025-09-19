Meizu 22 smartphone has four 50-megapixel cameras and vision care system19.09.25
Chinese Meizu has released a new smartphone Meizu 22 along with the updated Flyme AIOS 2 shell.
The device weighs 190 g, the body thickness is 8.15 mm. It is equipped with a 6.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1.5K, an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 6000 nits. The display covers the DCI-P3 standard and uses RuRan vision protection technology.
The main emphasis is on the cameras: three modules on the rear panel and the front camera – all 50 megapixels. The main sensor OV50H has optical stabilization, the periscopic telephoto lens Sony IMX882 provides 3x optical zoom, and the ultra-wide-angle module OV50D supports macro photography. The selfie camera is also OV50D with HDR and AI processing.
The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 liquid-cooled processor. The 5500 mAh battery supports 80W fast charging and 66W wireless charging. Flyme AIOS 2 offers AI-based tools: from photo editing to removing unwanted objects.
The Meizu 22 also has a linear vibration motor, an IR remote control, and IP66/IP68 protection. The version with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage additionally supports UWB, USB 3.2, and DisplayPort 1.2.
The price in China starts at $420 for the 12/256GB model and reaches $590. The international launch has not yet been confirmed.
