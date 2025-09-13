Medical glue gun for printing grafts right during surgery developed

South Korean researchers have presented a bone grafting technology based on a modified glue gun. The device is capable of printing bioabsorbable grafts directly into the damaged area during surgery.

The development is aimed at more effective bone repair after fractures or tumor removal. According to the authors, the technique should reduce the need for donor grafts or the installation of metal structures.

The gun is based on special rods made of biodegradable material. They consist of polycaprolactone, which provides temporary stabilization of the damaged area, and hydroxyapatite, a natural component of bone tissue. After heating, the composite takes the form of a framework that promotes the growth of new bone.

What’s inside?

In addition to the basic components, the rods may include antibiotics, such as vancomycin and gentamicin. This reduces the need for additional oral medications and reduces the likelihood of antibiotic resistance.

The developers note that the gun allows the surgeon to control the direction, angle, and depth of the print. At the same time, the low-temperature mode of operation makes it impossible to damage surrounding tissues, and the procedure itself takes only a few minutes.

During the 12-week study, the new technique showed more convincing results compared to the use of bone cement. Strong tissue with a structure close to natural was formed in the transplantation area, while no inflammation or damage to neighboring areas was observed. Over time, the framework gradually decomposed and was replaced by newly formed bone.

According to the scientists, the implementation of this technology will make the process of creating individual grafts in the operating room less expensive and more accessible. However, before clinical application can begin, sterilization, preclinical studies, and production standardization stages will be completed. Only after this can the technique take its place in the arsenal of surgical instruments.