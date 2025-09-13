Medical glue gun for printing grafts right during surgery developed13.09.25
South Korean researchers have presented a bone grafting technology based on a modified glue gun. The device is capable of printing bioabsorbable grafts directly into the damaged area during surgery.
The development is aimed at more effective bone repair after fractures or tumor removal. According to the authors, the technique should reduce the need for donor grafts or the installation of metal structures.
The gun is based on special rods made of biodegradable material. They consist of polycaprolactone, which provides temporary stabilization of the damaged area, and hydroxyapatite, a natural component of bone tissue. After heating, the composite takes the form of a framework that promotes the growth of new bone.
What’s inside?
In addition to the basic components, the rods may include antibiotics, such as vancomycin and gentamicin. This reduces the need for additional oral medications and reduces the likelihood of antibiotic resistance.
The developers note that the gun allows the surgeon to control the direction, angle, and depth of the print. At the same time, the low-temperature mode of operation makes it impossible to damage surrounding tissues, and the procedure itself takes only a few minutes.
During the 12-week study, the new technique showed more convincing results compared to the use of bone cement. Strong tissue with a structure close to natural was formed in the transplantation area, while no inflammation or damage to neighboring areas was observed. Over time, the framework gradually decomposed and was replaced by newly formed bone.
According to the scientists, the implementation of this technology will make the process of creating individual grafts in the operating room less expensive and more accessible. However, before clinical application can begin, sterilization, preclinical studies, and production standardization stages will be completed. Only after this can the technique take its place in the arsenal of surgical instruments.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
Let’s talk about our using experience the Logitech MX Vertical vertical mouse. How long does it take to get used to non-standar ergonomic mice?
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Medical glue gun for printing grafts right during surgery developed development medicine
The device is capable of printing bioabsorbable grafts directly in the area of damage during surgery.
Dreame Cyber X – robot vacuum cleaner on tracks for overcoming stairs IFA robot smart house
Dreame Cyber X is the world’s first robot vacuum cleaner capable of climbing stairs on its own.
Medical glue gun for printing grafts right during surgery developed
When will iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3 start selling in Ukraine?
Big Steam update in September. What’s new?
Starlink bought the frequency spectrum of cellular operator EchoStar for $17 billion
Spotify to add Lossless to Premium subscription in 50 countries
Anker Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro – 4K projector with built-in speaker
Apple AirPods Pro 3 get real-time translation feature
Storing correspondence and media files in Signal will become paid