MediaTek G200 – a processor with improved connectivity for budget smartphones15.05.25
MediaTek has introduced a new mobile processor Helio G200 – the flagship solution in its 4G Helio G line, aimed at budget smartphones and tablets. The chip is created using TSMC’s 6nm process technology and is built on a familiar eight-core architecture: two Cortex-A76 cores (2.2 GHz) and six Cortex-A55 cores (2.0 GHz), complemented by Mali-G57 MC2 graphics with a frequency of 1.1 GHz.
Although the Helio G200 repeats the previous Helio G100 in most parameters, the new product has received two key improvements. The first is support for 12-bit double readout (DCG), which allows recording higher-quality HDR video. MediaTek is also working with developers of camera applications to reduce the power consumption of such solutions by 20%.
The second is the implementation of 4G DC SAR technology, which should improve communication stability. According to the company, the new product allows you to reduce latency in messengers and social networks by 30%, and also increases the connection range by 83%.
Other processor characteristics remain the same: support for LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2 storage, cameras up to 200 MP and displays with a resolution of up to 2520×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is not yet known when the first devices with the Helio G200 will appear.
