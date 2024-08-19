Maximum FAT32 partition size in Windows 11 now is 2TB, but files are still limited to 4GB

Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 has removed the FAT32 partition size limit, which has now been increased from 32GB to 2TB. This change concerns the use of the command line to format disks, while the format interface through a graphical shell still retains the former limit. The 32GB limit was introduced back in Windows 95 and has remained unchanged for over 30 years due to concerns about “cluster slack”.

Users can now create FAT32 partitions up to 2TB without the need for third-party software. However, the individual file size limit of 4 GB for FAT32 remains relevant.

Although the FAT32 file system is less commonly used than exFAT, it is still relevant for working with older devices that require the use of USB drives or SD cards formatted specifically in FAT32. In this regard, it is expected that in future Windows 11 updates, the formatting GUI will also be adapted to support the new partition sizes.

Previously, Microsoft started test a new way of interacting with Android smartphones through Windows Explorer 11. The feature, available to members of the Windows Insider program, allows you to wirelessly browse folders and files on Android devices.

Integration into Explorer makes the Android device visible as a regular USB device in the left panel. It makes it easy to copy, move, rename and delete files between PC and Android phone. It’s much faster and more convenient than using the Phone Link app.

This feature requires a device running Android 11 or later, participation in the Windows Insider program, and the beta version of the Link to Windows program. Access to the new feature is available to all four Windows Insider channels, including Release Preview, indicating a high level of feature readiness. All Windows 11 users are expected to be able to take advantage of this feature soon.

To enable the new feature in Explorer, go to Options > “Bluetooth and devices” > “Mobile devices” and select the “Manage devices” section. There will be a switch to enable access through Explorer, along with other options like notifications and camera access.