Mafia: The Old Country game get first gameplay trailer

2K Games and Hangar 13 have released the first gameplay trailer for the crime action game Mafia: The Old Country. The video, titled “Whatever it Takes,” introduces viewers to a new story – dynamic chase scenes in vintage cars and horses, armed clashes, and dramatic moments from the life of young Enzo Favara, who joins the mafia.

The game is visually stunning – the developers have demonstrated a good level of graphics and attention to detail. The release of Mafia: The Old Country is scheduled for August 8 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC. As a reminder, the game takes place in the early 20th century in Sicily, the birthplace of the Italian mafia. This part of the series is a prequel to the original Mafia, 25 years before its events. This will be the first game in the series on Unreal Engine 5, as well as the first release after Mafia III (2016).