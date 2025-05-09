Mafia: The Old Country game get first gameplay trailer09.05.25
2K Games and Hangar 13 have released the first gameplay trailer for the crime action game Mafia: The Old Country. The video, titled “Whatever it Takes,” introduces viewers to a new story – dynamic chase scenes in vintage cars and horses, armed clashes, and dramatic moments from the life of young Enzo Favara, who joins the mafia.
The game is visually stunning – the developers have demonstrated a good level of graphics and attention to detail. The release of Mafia: The Old Country is scheduled for August 8 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC. As a reminder, the game takes place in the early 20th century in Sicily, the birthplace of the Italian mafia. This part of the series is a prequel to the original Mafia, 25 years before its events. This will be the first game in the series on Unreal Engine 5, as well as the first release after Mafia III (2016).
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
GTA VI – what to expect and what is already known about the most anticipated game
GTA VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game in the industry. On YouTube, its trailers are watched by tens of millions in 12 hours, and the Guinness Book of World Records does not have time to register record numbers.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Mafia: The Old Country game get first gameplay trailer games video
2K Games and Hangar 13 studio have unveiled the first gameplay trailer for the crime action game Mafia: The Old Country.
Samsung acquires audio brands Bowers Wilkins, Denon and Polk Audio audio business Samsung
Samsung, which has long established itself as one of the leading manufacturers of soundbars and sound systems, is taking another step to strengthen its influence in this industry.
Mafia: The Old Country game get first gameplay trailer
Samsung acquires audio brands Bowers Wilkins, Denon and Polk Audio
Oppo Reno13 F and FS smartphones with IP69 protection and a large battery cost 15k UAH
New Jeep Compass has PHEV version and 650 km of electric range
MEGOGO service launches app for Apple Vision Pro
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards will go on sale from May 19
Unreal Engine 6 will have full multi-core processors support
Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Pro tablet are built on Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
World of Tanks is holding promotion for 80th anniversary of the end of World War II
Microsoft announced a remaster of the cult game Gears of War
Gaming laptops lead Steam for the first time. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 overtakes RTX 3060
Trailer GTA 6 released
Raw Ring з ШІ відстежує емоції людини
Casio G-Shock GBA-950 watch gets Bluetooth and GPS