Lumia 2 – smart earrings with health monitoring

Lumia 2 – smart earrings with health monitoring29.11.25
The startup introduced the second-generation Lumia 2 smart earrings worth $249. The novelty weighs less than a gram and can work on a single charge from five to eight days – the figure depends on the intensity of use.
The earring body is made of titanium, platinum and other light metals. The technical part is located behind the ear and is attached to the decorative element in front. All detectors are concentrated on the back of the left earring: they monitor blood flow, pulse, heart rate, body temperature, sleep, biorhythms, number of steps and activity level. According to Lumia CEO Daniel Lee, it is the blood flow in the ear area that allows you to most accurately assess physiological changes that occur due to daily habits.
Characteristics of Lumia 2 smart earrings
Lumia 2 has a modular design, so the front part can be easily changed. There are several design options for pierced ears, and for those who do not have one, convenient cuffs are provided. The line includes rings, cafes and studs in gold, silver and transparent versions. Unlike watches or rings, which can shift during movement, the earring remains fixed.
Lumia 2 became the startup’s first mass product. The previous version was mostly used for medical and research purposes, so the new model was designed with an orientation to everyday use in mind. The idea came after researching long-term COVID and POTS: Daniel Lee noticed that many women with these conditions were looking for a way to discreetly monitor blood circulation. He gained the necessary experience while working at Bose, where he created devices for long-term wearing in the ear.
The company has also launched a subscription for $ 10 per month. It includes software updates, additional privacy protocols and access to new hardware features for owners of the first version. It is not yet clear whether the Lumia 2 will work without a subscription. For comparison, the Oura Ring 4 offers a subscription for $ 6 per month, and Fitbit Premium for $ 10.
The release date has not yet been announced. The startup has already opened a product page and is preparing to start sales in the US and Canada.
