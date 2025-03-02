Lucasfilm President and Star Wars Franchise Head Kathleen Kennedy Resigns02.03.25
Kathleen Kennedy, who has led Lucasfilm since 2012, will step down as president of the studio at the end of 2025. Appointed by George Lucas after Disney bought Lucasfilm, Kennedy played a key role in the development of the Star Wars franchise, overseeing the release of the new trilogy, which brought in more than $4.4 billion at the global box office. However, her leadership has caused a mixed reaction among fans: along with box office successes, it has been accompanied by controversy over creative decisions and the direction of the franchise.
Kennedy was originally scheduled to leave in 2024, but was delayed for another year. Her departure coincides with major changes at the studio, including the release of the feature film The Mandalorian & Grogu and the restart of television projects after the second season of Andor.
Among the possible successors, Dave Filoni, a longtime associate of George Lucas and the lead developer of Star Wars television projects, is most often mentioned. However, his limited experience in big cinema makes his candidacy an unlikely candidate. The decision on a new head will be decisive for the future of Lucasfilm and the further development of the franchise.
From the editors We recommend watching South Park: Joining the Panderverse, a special edition of the American animated comedy sitcom that reveals the problem of the company’s leadership and the Star Wars universe over the past few years.
