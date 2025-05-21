Logitech gaming devices sale in Ukraine with discounts up to 40%

Logitech G has announced the launch of the Logitech G PLAY DAYS promotion. For 13 days (from May 21 to June 2), gamers will be able to purchase gaming accessories with discounts of up to 40%. As the company notes, the purpose of the event is to support a community that values ​​innovation and creativity, as well as the desire to expand the boundaries of traditional gaming solutions.

The promotion covers both the official website logitech.com.ua and popular Ukrainian retail chains – including Comfy, Rozetka, Allo and Foxtrot.

One of the key innovations at the event was the Logitech G522 LIGHTSPEED wireless headset. The manufacturer focuses on the combination of high-quality sound, a microphone with support for BLUE VO!CE technology, as well as LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting, which should enhance the gaming experience. The headset supports several connection modes: via LIGHTSPEED, Bluetooth and USB-C, which allows it to be used on various platforms – from PCs and consoles to mobile devices. The manufacturer also announces testing of the model among users who wear glasses or earrings to improve ergonomics and ventilation.

Another novelty was the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX gaming mouse, which was first introduced in Ukraine. The asymmetrical design is oriented towards right-handed people, and the discount at the start is 25%. The device was developed in close cooperation with e-sportsmen specializing in shooters such as Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant. The mouse is equipped with a new HERO 2 sensor with a resolution of up to 44,000 DPI and a speed of 888 inches per second. In addition, it received opto-mechanical switches and a body made of 55% recycled plastic.

Logitech G notes that their devices are created not only for gaming, but as tools that allow you to achieve victories. PLAY DAYS, according to the company, allows you to access the professional level at a more affordable price.