List of Motorola smartphones that will have Android 1623.06.25
Following the release of the stable version of Android 16 for Google Pixel, it became known which Motorola smartphones will receive the update. The company published a preliminary list of models on its support site.
The Razr, Edge, Moto G and ThinkPhone models will receive the update:
- Razr: Razr+ (2024, 2025), Razr (2025), Razr Ultra (2025), Razr 60, Razr 60 Ultra, Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra
- Edge: Edge (2025), Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60, Edge 60 Fusion, Edge 60 Stylus, Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50, Edge 50 Fusion, Edge 5</
- Moto G: Moto G Power (2025), Moto G (2025), G Stylus (2025), G56, G55, G75, G85, G86, G86 Power
- ThinkPhone: ThinkPhone 25
The list is not final and may be expanded. Among the missing are the basic version of the Razr from 2024 and the first ThinkPhone, but they will probably also receive an update.
The exact release date of Android 16 for Motorola smartphones has not yet been announced – the company traditionally announces support in advance, but releases often occur with some delay.
Main updates of Android 16
- Live Updates: a real-time notification system that allows you to follow events without having to open applications. For example, you can track the arrival of a taxi or the status of a food delivery;
- Ultra HDR support for HEIC: photos retain more detail in shadows and highlights, while reducing file size;
- New quick settings panel: items can be scaled – for example, enlarge the Wi-Fi tile to see a list of available networks at a glance;
- Additional features for hearing aids: users can choose which microphone to use during calls;
- Multipoint audio transmission via Bluetooth: audio can now be played simultaneously on multiple connected devices.
