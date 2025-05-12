LinkedIn’s AI help users find jobs

LinkedIn has introduced a new tool that uses generative artificial intelligence to simplify the job search.

The feature is already available to LinkedIn Premium subscribers, and it is promised to be open to other users by the end of the week. data-end=”719″>”an analyst with an interest in sustainability”.

At the same time, LinkedIn is launching additional features for Premium subscribers, including AI-based career coaching tools that will help improve interview skills and self-presentation.

The platform’s career expert, Zara Easton, noted that artificial intelligence is “changing the landscape” of career search, offering recommendations that take into account both the skills and personal goals of the applicant.

Currently, the feature only works with the English interface, but it is planned to expand it to other languages ​​in the future.

Amidst these innovations, LinkedIn continues to demonstrate financial growth — over the past 12 months, the platform has generated $2 billion in revenue from premium subscriptions, up 9% year-over-year.