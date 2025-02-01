LinkedIn earned $2 billion in premium subscriptions in 202401.02.25
LinkedIn has earned a record $2 billion in premium subscriptions over the past 12 months, posting a 9% annual revenue growth.
The platform, which has more than 1 billion users, continues to grow, although its performance is less visible in Microsoft’s financial statements than it was during its independence. According to a quarterly report released on Wednesday, LinkedIn’s revenue increased by 9% compared to the same period last year. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed that subscription revenue exceeded $2 billion.
In March 2024, premium subscription revenue was estimated at $1.7 billion, which was about 12.5% of LinkedIn’s total revenue, which reached $16.2 billion for the year. LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky noted that few digital companies have managed to build a subscription business of this scale.
Despite the positive dynamics, Microsoft is betting on other areas, especially in the field of artificial intelligence, which is showing rapid growth. According to Nadella, the company’s AI department’s revenue reached $ 13 billion per year, which is 175% more than a year earlier. LinkedIn continues to strengthen the premium segment, offering users new AI-based tools, which are already used by 40% of subscribers.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen has released a new mouse for office tasks. Interestingly, its design immediately sends us to one of the classic models of the higher price range. Noticeably higher. Let’s see if we can save money without losing much convenience.
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
LinkedIn earned $2 billion in premium subscriptions in 2024 business social media
LinkedIn has earned a record $2 billion in premium subscriptions in the past 12 months, showing 9% year-over-year revenue growth.
You can now log in to Monobank via Apple ID bank events in Ukraine iPhone
The Monobank team has introduced another update to its proprietary program, adding a new authorization function. This was announced by the bank’s co-founder Oleg Horohovsky.
LinkedIn earned $2 billion in premium subscriptions in 2024
You can now log in to Monobank via Apple ID
OpenAI said that Chinese DeepSeek stole ChatGPT data for AI training
Mazda will have new logo first time in last 28 years
LG UltraGear 27G850A-B 4K HDR Monitor Supports 240 and 480 Hz
Signal will start syncing message history between devices
Samsung Galaxy S25 shows a lot of battery health data
Assassin’s Creed Shadows system requirements published
DeepSeek is a Chinese competitor to ChatGPT, an App Store leader and Nvidia stock killer
Facebook has started banning users for mentioning Linux OS