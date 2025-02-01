LinkedIn earned $2 billion in premium subscriptions in 2024

LinkedIn has earned a record $2 billion in premium subscriptions over the past 12 months, posting a 9% annual revenue growth.

The platform, which has more than 1 billion users, continues to grow, although its performance is less visible in Microsoft’s financial statements than it was during its independence. According to a quarterly report released on Wednesday, LinkedIn’s revenue increased by 9% compared to the same period last year. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed that subscription revenue exceeded $2 billion.

In March 2024, premium subscription revenue was estimated at $1.7 billion, which was about 12.5% ​​of LinkedIn’s total revenue, which reached $16.2 billion for the year. LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky noted that few digital companies have managed to build a subscription business of this scale.

Despite the positive dynamics, Microsoft is betting on other areas, especially in the field of artificial intelligence, which is showing rapid growth. According to Nadella, the company’s AI department’s revenue reached $ 13 billion per year, which is 175% more than a year earlier. LinkedIn continues to strengthen the premium segment, offering users new AI-based tools, which are already used by 40% of subscribers.