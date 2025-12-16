  

lifecell offers MNP subscribers to fix the tariff for 2 years

16.12.25

lifecell new logo 2025

 

lifecell has launched a “stop price for 2 years” promotion for MNP subscribers – users switching from other operators while keeping their number.

 

From December 15, 2025 to February 15, 2026, such subscribers can choose the “Maxi” or “Mega” tariffs and fix their cost for two years – until February 15, 2028. Both tariffs are offered at a promotional price and include unlimited Internet.

 

The “Maxi” tariff costs 190 UAH for 4 weeks instead of the standard 300 UAH and provides unlimited Internet (10 GB in EU roaming), 750+750 minutes to other networks, unlimited calls within lifecell and unlimited to popular applications.

 

The “Mega” tariff is available for 350 UAH. for 4 weeks instead of 500 UAH. It includes unlimited internet (17 GB in the EU), 1000+1000 minutes to other networks, unlimited to lifecell and popular services, as well as access to lifecell TV.

 

The MNP service allows you to change the operator while keeping your number and is usually activated within one business day. lifecell remains the leader in the number of subscribers who have used number portability – about 845 thousand users have joined the network for all time.


