lifecell launched a tariff with unlimited internet for MNP subscribers06.02.25
Mobile operator lifecell announced the launch of a new tariff plan “Maxi”, aimed at active users of social networks and messengers. It provides unlimited access to popular platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp, and also provides 40 GB of mobile Internet. Subscribers who port numbers from another operator will receive unlimited Internet. Connection to the tariff will be available from February 5, 2025.
The tariff includes 1500 minutes for calls within Ukraine and unlimited conversations on the lifecell network. The cost is 250 UAH. for identified subscribers 190 UAH. for those who port a number, and 300 UAH. for users without registration.
MNP subscribers not only pay less, but also receive unlimited mobile Internet instead of the standard 40 GB. However, if payment is not made on time, the volume of services is halved, and for MNP users, unlimited traffic is replaced with 25 GB. Payment is considered timely if it is made no later than a day after the end of the previous service package.
