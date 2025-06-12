lifecell changes logo, gets rid of hints about Turkcell12.06.25
The operator Lifecell presented an updated logo, removing from it an element that has been associated with the Turkish company Turkcell for many years – a yellow circle with horns, symbolizing an antenna. Although the visual changes seem insignificant, they have an important symbolic meaning: thus the brand finally completes the stage of connection with the previous owner.
Context of changes
Recall that in December 2023, Turkcell sold Lifecell to the French investment group NJJ, and in September 2024 the operator became part of the new telecom group DVL. Since then, Lifecell has focused on integrating IT systems, infrastructure and expertise within the holding, and is also actively expanding the list of services, including fixed communications, home Internet, television and other solutions.
The updated logo was a logical continuation of this course: now the brand visually moves away from its Turkish heritage and forms its own identity as part of the new group.
In an official press release, Lifecell emphasizes that despite the changes in identity, the company’s key principles remain unchanged: customer focus, innovation and technological development.
The updated style will be gradually implemented in all digital and physical points of contact with users.
The operator Lifecell presented an updated logo, removing an element that has been associated with the Turkish company Turkcell for many years.
