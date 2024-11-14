Lian Li DK07 – $1,400 motorized table-case with height adjustment14.11.24
Lian Li has released the DK07 Motorized Table-Case, designed for assembling one or two PC systems, offering users a combination of a workspace and a computer case. The table is made of steel and aluminum and has a tempered glass top, which gives it a modern and stylish appearance. Height adjustment is carried out with the help of built-in electric drives that ensure smooth raising and lowering of the table in the range from 675 to 1162 mm. Height control is via the button screen, which is equipped with a lock function to prevent accidental presses.
The size of the table top is 1480 x 805 mm, providing enough space for convenient work and placement of computer components. The internal space allows you to install motherboards of E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX formats, video cards up to 383 mm long and coolers up to 180 mm high. The desk also supports vertical installation of graphics cards through a riser.
A feature of the DK07 table is the possibility of installing up to four 360 mm radiators when assembling one PC or two 360 mm radiators when assembling two systems. This makes the table ideal for liquid cooling enthusiasts. Up to 17 120 mm fans or 10 3.5-inch hard drives and 6 2.5-inch SSDs can be placed as a maximum.
Two USB 3.2 Type-C and two USB 3.1 Type-A ports are provided for each PC on the front panels. The table also features wireless charging with a pull-out mechanism and additional USB Type-C ports, and has pull-out drawers for accessory storage. The Lian Li DK07 is priced at $1,400, making it a premium solution for professionals and enthusiasts of high-end PC builds.
